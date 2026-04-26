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Man killed in Beaumont shooting, police searching for suspect

Beaumont PD
By
New
Published 3:47 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Beaumont Saturday evening.

Beaumont Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located a man suffering gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Beaumont Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to this case to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500 or info@beaumontpd.org.

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Athena Jreij

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