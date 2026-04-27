24-hour enforcement period to begin throughout California to combat speeding

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol will conduct a 24-hour Maximum Enforcement Period beginning tomorrow, focusing on speeding to help reduce serious and fatal crashes across the state.

The MEP will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 5:59 a.m. Wednesday. The enforcement effort will take place throughout the day and night, "emphasizing that there is no safe time or place to drive at unsafe speeds,'' according to the CHP.

During the operation, officers will monitor roadways and take enforcement action against drivers who exceed posted speed limits or travel at unsafe speeds for the conditions.

"Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes on California's roadways. When drivers choose to exceed safe speeds, they reduce their ability to react and increase the risk for everyone on the road. Slowing down is one of the simplest steps that drivers can take to protect themselves and others,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement.

In 2025, CHP officers issued more than 491,000 citations for speed-related violations, with over 110,000 crashes that resulted from unsafe speeds. The crashes led to more than 400 deaths and injured over 68,000 people, according to the agency.

In December, the CHP partnered with the Department of Motor Vehicles and launched Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets, a pilot program that accelerates the removal of drivers who exceed 100 mph from the roads. FAST automatically sends citations to the DMV's Driver Safety Branch, which has the authority to suspend or revoke a license.

"Speeding often saves only seconds, but the consequences of a crash can last a lifetime. The CHP encourages drivers to slow down, stay focused and do their part to keep California's roadways safe. Choosing to drive at a safe speed not only protects the driver but also passengers, pedestrians and others sharing the road,'' the agency added.