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Estrogen patch shortage impacts women nationwide

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Published 5:24 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -A nationwide shortage of estrogen patches is making it harder for women to access a common treatment for menopause symptoms.

The patches help manage issues like hot flashes, insomnia, and brain fog — but demand has surged 86 percent since 2021, outpacing supply.

“It is an issue in North America… demand has gone up 86%,” said Jacqueline “Jack” Perez, founder of Kuel Life.

Experts say more women are now seeking hormone therapy after years of limited use tied to older health concerns.

For those already on treatment, losing access can mean symptoms quickly return.

“You’re just right back to where you started,” Perez said.

Manufacturers are now trying to catch up, but it’s unclear when the shortage will ease.

“I honestly don’t know how long it’s going to take… the demand is not going to go away,” Perez said.

Doctors recommend patients talk to their providers about possible alternatives while supplies remain limited.

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Dakota Makinen

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