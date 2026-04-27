Fatal Indio crash raises safety concerns on Avenue 44

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was killed, and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Indio that Indio Police said may have been caused by an impaired driver.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Avenue 44 and Arabia Street.

For Antonio Cazarez, who witnessed the crash, it's renewing concerns about longstanding safety issues along Avenue 44.

"I think a traffic light would eliminate a lot of the high speeds." Cazarez said. "There's a lot of big vehicles parked and when you're trying to turn left, there's a lot of blind spots."

Cazarez said that his own parents were involved in a serious crash on Avenue 44 just a few years ago.

"They flipped them and they were upside down," Cazarez said. "With that being said, that's why I took your interview, because it's a dangerous street."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson took these concerns to Indio PD.

Sergeant Abe Plata acknowledged ongoing concerns along Avenue 44 and said officers often respond to collisions in the area.

"There's a stretch where there's no stop sign or traffic lights between Jackson all the way to Monroe," Plata said. "Some motorist do tend to speed when they drive down that street. Also, there are residential streets that tee off with Avenue 44. One of the issues is there are people who park their cars along the curb on Avenue 44, which reduces the visibility."

He said the department's traffic team is actively monitoring the area and plans to increase enforcement targeting speeding and other violations.

"They do plan to go out there and step it up because of what's been happening with these motors, which just drive very fast there," Plata said.

He said the department can assess roadway conditions and make safety recommendations to city leaders, including potential traffic controls like signals or stop signs, though it is unclear if a formal review is underway.

Plata is urging drivers to slow down, obey traffic laws and avoid driving under the influence.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.