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FIND Food Bank telethon is this Friday

KESQ
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Published 4:05 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Join us this Friday for the 16th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon.

The telethon airs live on News Channel 3 from 7 p.m to 8 p.m.

Your support helps FIND Regional continue providing essential food and resources to our community. Every contribution makes a difference—be part of the impact.

Call in and support FIND's mission to end hunger in our lifetime. You can also donate now by scanning the QR code at the top of the article or clicking here.

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Jesus Reyes

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