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Inmate chokes to death at Banning jail

Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
Riverside Sheriff's Office
Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
By
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Published 8:55 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A 48-year-old inmate choked on food while inside a housing unit at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead, authorities announced today.  

Deputies assigned to the Banning facility received notification of the inmate undergoing a medical emergency on Sunday, prompting jail staff and medical personnel to immediately respond to the housing unit until the arrival of paramedics, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures in an attempt to revive the inmate, identified as 48-year-old Robert Wayne Shingleton of Aguanga, but despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Riverside Sheriff's Corrections Central Investigations Bureau and Coroner's Bureau investigators assumed the investigation into Shingleton's death.

Shingleton's family has been notified about his death. 

Anyone with information regarding Shingleton's death was urged to call Investigator Brett Devine at 951-955-7019.

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