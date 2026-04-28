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Average Riverside County gas price rises to highest amount since October 2023

MGN
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Published 1:30 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose to its highest amount since Oct. 6, 2023 today, increasing 1.8 cents to $5.898.

The average price has increased seven consecutive days, increasing 14.1 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of 12 decreases in 13 days totaling 12.6 cents.

Check Out Our Gas Gauge Section For Lowest Local Prices

The average price is 7.3 cents more than month ago and $1.239 higher than one year ago. It is 47.5 cents less than the record $6.373 set Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose to its highest amount since Aug. 2, 2022, increasing 6.5 cents to $4.176. It has risen six consecutive days, increasing 16.9 cents, including 1.2 cents Monday.

The national average price is 15.4 cents more than one week ago, 20 cents higher than one month ago and $1.026 above what it was one year ago. It is 84 cents less than the record $5.016 set June 14, 2022.

"Average gasoline prices rose in 39 states over the last week,'' Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said in a statement Monday. "Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week."

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