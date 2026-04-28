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Deputies to step up patrols to catch DUI suspects on Cinco de Mayo

KESQ
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Published 6:27 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from other law enforcement agencies throughout the region will be boosting patrols next week to catch Cinco de Mayo celebrants who risk drinking, or drugging, and driving.

Anti-DUI deployments will be conducted all day on Tuesday, May 5, mostly involving saturation patrols in multiple locations.   

"Don't put yourself and others on the road at risk by driving impaired,'' according to a statement released by the sheriff's department. "If you're planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver."

Targeted patrols, as of now, are scheduled in Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Norco and Palm Desert.  

In other locations throughout the county, police officers will be closely monitoring traffic activity, enforcing a "zero tolerance" policy toward impaired driving, according to public safety officials.

They emphasized that partygoers have the option of calling a cab, using public transit or hailing a ride service like Lyft or Uber.   

A misdemeanor DUI conviction in California can result in fines up to $10,000, jail time and revocation of a driver's license.   

Cinco de Mayo -- or the 5th of May -- officially commemorates a Mexican military victory in the struggle to maintain independence during the 19th century. However, it has been adopted as a general cultural festival in the United States.

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