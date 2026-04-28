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Familiares de víctimas de atropellamientos exigen justicia ante impunidad en San Luis Mexico

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La indignación crece entre familiares de víctimas de accidentes viales, quienes este pasado 25 de abril de 2026 salieron a manifestarse para exigir avances en las investigaciones de casos de atropellamiento donde los responsables huyeron sin enfrentar consecuencias.

La protesta tuvo lugar en el parque Club de Leones, ubicado en la intersección de la avenida Guerrero y la calle 34, desde donde los inconformes alzaron la voz ante lo que consideran una preocupante falta de respuesta por parte de las autoridades encargadas de impartir justicia.

Posteriormente, el grupo se trasladó frente a la Comandancia de Policía, buscando visibilizar su exigencia.

De acuerdo con los manifestantes, en menos de un mes se han registrado al menos cuatro casos de atropellamientos con fuga, todos sin resolver hasta el momento.

Esta situación, señalan, refleja un patrón de impunidad que deja a las víctimas y sus familias en el abandono.

Los familiares denunciaron que, pese a insistir en obtener detalles sobre los casos, las autoridades les han indicado que no intervengan, argumentando que podrían entorpecer las investigaciones.

Sin embargo, aseguran que esta postura solo incrementa la incertidumbre y el dolor.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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