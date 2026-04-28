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Palm Springs Fire Department with strong message about brush mitigation

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:41 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Fire Department prepared to issue a strong message to residents about the importance of keeping dry brush and fuels trimmed and cleared.

The brush mitigation effort will officially kick off in May. Ahead of the push, though, we're asking the fire department what problem areas they will be focusing on this year and how weather patterns have impacted fire danger as we look ahead towards the hot & dry summer.

The fire department will host a brush clearing event at the Palm Springs Visitor Center on Tuesday, May 5th. The exercise will officially kick off the effort. The fire department and city contractors will work on clearing city-owned lots as they encourage residents to take care of brush on their property. Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado's goal is to have all work finished by the start of July.

Tonight, hear from officials on the reasons behind the reignited push for education and action and more on what residents think about fire risk in their neighborhoods.

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Gavin Nguyen

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