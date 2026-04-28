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Van contra carros “tuneados” e irregulares en Mexicali

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Sin especificar cuando, ya que proceso de presentación con autoridades de gobierno involucradas en el plan integral continua, la alcaldesa de Mexicali, Norma Bustamante, reafirmó que se mantiene la intención de decomisar los carros modificados, coloquialmente conocidos como “tuneados” y aquellos que cuenten con registro irregular.

Los constantes accidentes de transito en la ciudad, han generado múltiples pérdidas humanas, en los que se incluye a niños y jóvenes, por lo que autoridades de forma “reactiva” crearon un plan que este mismo lunes fue presentado a autoridades estatales y federales.

“No es la marca, el Infiniti, el Mustang así sea un Cadillac lo que sea lo que estamos nosotros atacando son esos carros que están violando todas las reglas de tránsito y que están utilizando nuestros bulevares y calles de Mexicali como pistas de carrera”, dijo Norma Bustamante.

Confirmó que también se considera incrementar las sanciones además de no descarta la construcción de una pista de carreras.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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