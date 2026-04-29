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Comerciantes del Centro Histórico preparan gran festejo para niños en San Luis.

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – Con el objetivo de regalar sonrisas y celebrar a la niñez, el grupo de comerciantes del Centro Histórico de San Luis se encuentra afinando los últimos detalles para un evento especial totalmente gratuito, programado para este sábado 2 de mayo.

La jornada festiva se llevará a cabo en un horario de 4:00 de la tarde a 8:00 de la noche, teniendo como sede la Dulcería El Vaquero, donde se espera una gran afluencia de familias que podrán disfrutar de múltiples actividades recreativas.

Entre las atracciones anunciadas destacan juegos mecánicos, rifas de bicicletas, pastel para los asistentes y una gran variedad de dulces, en un ambiente pensado especialmente para la convivencia familiar y la alegría de los más pequeños.

De acuerdo con los organizadores, esta iniciativa busca fortalecer el sentido de comunidad en el corazón de la ciudad y ofrecer un momento de esparcimiento para los niños sin ningún costo.

En este contexto, los comerciantes invitan a todas las familias a asistir y ser parte de esta celebración que promete convertirse en una tarde llena de diversión, convivencia y muchas sorpresas.

La cita está hecha: este sábado, el Centro Histórico de San Luis, México, se vestirá de fiesta para celebrar a los niños con un evento pensado exclusivamente para ellos.

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