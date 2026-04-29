Preliminary hearing continues for man accused of murdering missing teen

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – Wednesday marks the second day of the preliminary hearing for the man accused of murdering a missing teen.

51-year-old Abraham Feinbloom pleaded not guilty in connection to the disappearance and death of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the first witness, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jacob Cerda, said a search warrant was issued, and said he saw Feinbloom fleeing the property and climbed over the fence, but Feinbloom was caught and then taken into custody back in February.

The second witness, Senior Deputy Dustin Snyder with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, said he was dispatched to a disturbance called by Feinbloom’s neighbors in December of last year.

While on the stand, Senior Deputy Snyder said the neighbors reported seeing a woman outside Feinbloom’s home screaming, “Give me my daughter back.”

Snyder said he was shown posts from the Salton Sea Neighbors Facebook group, which were videos of Tovar seen inside the home.

After Feinbloom consented to have his house searched, Snyder said he saw the home boarded up with plywood, along with the windows, and padlocked from the outside.

Snyder also said he saw cleaning supplies, the bedroom being covered in plastic tarp, another room being completely draped with tarp, no paint or other construction type items in sight, a queen-sized bed with mirrors around, with a napkin with a reddish substance found on the bed, and said he recognized the inside of the home from Tovar’s videos.

As a result of the search, Snyder said Feinbloom was taken into custody, but was later released, and said he assisted with the search warrant.

The third witness, Special Agent Taryn Hunter with the FBI, who became involved in the case earlier this year, said Tovar’s phone was traced back to Feinbloom’s house, leading the FBI to search the house back in February, with Hunter confirming what the deputies previously testified they saw.

Agent Hunter said she noticed tools, such as a table saw, and collected items that could’ve belonged to Tovar, such as a pink toothbrush and a pink beanie.

Hunter also said a Mini Cooper and a white truck were searched, and said an additional warrant was served on February 13.

Hunter says a Crown Victoria, an additional car previously not on the property, had a front seat removed, with the trunk and seat belt being tested presumptively positive for blood, and says there was also blood found on the light switch in the bathroom.

In addition, Hunter confirmed Tovar’s leg was cut after collecting multiple saws and blades, and says Feinbloom was read and had waived his rights.

While interrogating Feinbloom, Hunter said he told her he was a musician, and said that’s why his house was boarded up: To sound proof for his practices.

When Hunter asked if he knew anything about Tovar’s disappearance, Feinbloom told her no, and when she showed him photos of the items collected, Feinbloom told her they belonged to him.

Hunter then says Feinbloom didn’t know anything after she told him human remains were found, leading to a video of the interrogation being shown during the hearing, with Feinbloom saying he was invoking his right to an attorney.

Hunter also said she had concerns about travel, with CBP confirming certified records that Feinbloom booked a flight from LAX to Hong Kong prior to his arrest, along with an internet search history, which includes eye-gouging, can not remove contact from phone and what happens when a person is missing, being presented in court.

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