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What voters need to know ahead of primary election

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today at 8:20 AM
Published 5:48 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -With Primary Election Day approaching, voters across the Coachella Valley are beginning to receive their ballots and voter guides in the mail.

Officials say most voter guides should arrive by May 4, outlining everything from candidates to instructions on how to properly fill out a ballot.

Voters will have several options to cast their ballots — by mail, at a drop box, or in person. Drop boxes open May 5, while early in-person voting begins May 23, with additional locations opening May 30.

The deadline to register to vote is May 18. Election Day is June 2, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

Officials stress the importance of carefully following instructions — especially signing the ballot correctly, which is one of the most common reasons ballots are rejected.

“They need to do their homework… read the voter guide… ask questions,” said voter registration coordinator Becki Robinson.

Voters can also track their ballot through the “Where’s My Ballot?” tool, which provides updates from mailing to counting.

Officials encourage voters to plan ahead and make sure their registration information is up to date before casting their ballot.

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Dakota Makinen

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