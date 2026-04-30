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BOOST Conference Brings thousands to Palm Springs

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Published 10:44 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 3,500 educators and youth leaders are in Palm Springs this week for the 2026 BOOST Conference, a major event focused on education and after-school learning programs.

The conference, running April 28 through May 1, includes over 200 workshops and brings together groups like the California Department of Education, NEA, and ACLU. Speakers and panels are highlighting the importance of supporting students both inside and outside the classroom.

This comes as education remains a key issue in California’s latest governor’s debate, where candidates are focusing on funding, student support, and learning recovery.

Events like BOOST show how after-school programs and community support play a big role in student success, as the state continues to look for ways to improve education.

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Timothy Foster

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