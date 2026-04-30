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Driver suspected of DUI crashes into power pole near Desert Hot Springs

MGN
By
New
Published 12:55 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was injured today when she crashed her vehicle into a power pole and street sign near Desert Hot Springs.  

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Dillon Road, west of Prospect Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not identified, was driving a red Mazda CX-3 SUV at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, according to the CHP. The vehicle continued moving forward and struck a street sign before coming to rest on a private property.

It was not immediately known if nearby residents lost power.   

The driver -- the lone occupant of the SUV -- was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for complaint of pain.   

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

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