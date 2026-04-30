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Hiker suffers injuries on mountain trail near Pine Cove, requiring rescue

Desert Mountain Apothecary / Pexels
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New
Published 3:30 PM

PINE COVE, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was injured today while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail east of Pine Cove, requiring public safety agencies to mount a rescue operation.

The ``hiker down'' call was received just after 1 p.m. on the mountain trail, which courses through the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the trekker fell, likely suffering injuries to the lower extremities and leaving the victim unable to continue.   

The person's identity was not disclosed.   

After receiving a 911 call, fire crews went to the area, staging in Mount San Jacinto State Park.

Firefighters hiked into the forest but were not immediately able to locate the victim. The sheriff's Rescue-9 helicopter was summoned from Hemet-Ryan Airport to provide assistance with the rescue.

As of 2:20 p.m., efforts to retrieve the injured party were continuing.   

It was unclear whether the hiker was alone, or with others.

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