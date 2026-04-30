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Local drivers feel pinch as gas tax debate heats up in Governor’s Race

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Published 5:28 PM

Gas prices are back in the spotlight across California and they’re now a key issue in the race for governor.

California’s gas tax currently sits at more than 61 cents per gallon, with total taxes and fees pushing close to 90 cents per gallon. At the same time, prices statewide often range between 5 and 6 dollars a gallon, putting continued pressure on drivers and businesses.

The issue has taken center stage in the gubernatorial race. Some candidates are calling for a suspension of the gas tax to provide relief at the pump, while others argue that revenue is necessary to maintain roads, bridges, and transportation infrastructure.

Here in the Coachella Valley, the impact is already being felt. Local businesses say high fuel costs are beginning to change customer behavior. Manny Vega, an auto sales representative, says demand for gas-powered vehicles has slowed as prices rise, while interest in electric vehicles, both new and pre-owned, has increased.

As gas prices remain elevated, more drivers are looking for ways to cut costs, whether by driving less or turning to electric vehicles as an alternative.

With no immediate relief in sight, gas prices and the state’s tax policy are expected to remain a major issue for voters as the election approaches.

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Timothy Foster

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