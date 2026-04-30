Skip to Content
News

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day highlights local overcrowding

Coachella Valley Animal Campus
KESQ
Coachella Valley Animal Campus
By
Published 5:45 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - On National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus is encouraging the community to consider adoption as shelters across Riverside County continue to face high demand.

According to county data, more than 29,000 dogs and cats entered the shelter system last year. Locally, that demand is putting added pressure on resources — the Coachella Valley Animal Campus is currently operating at more than 200% capacity.

Animal counselors say that means many pets are waiting longer for homes, as more animals continue to come in than leave through adoption or foster programs.

The issue reflects a broader challenge across Riverside County’s shelter system, where officials say community involvement plays a key role in helping manage capacity and care for animals.

While adoption is one of the most direct ways to help, staff say fostering, volunteering, and donations can also make a meaningful difference.

On a day dedicated to giving shelter pets a second chance, officials hope more families will consider opening their homes — even temporarily — to help animals in need.

For more information on how to adopt or get involved, visit the Riverside County Department of Animal Services website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.