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Firebirds fall to Reign 5-1 in Game 2 of Pacific Division Semifinals, series now tied 1-1

AHL/FLOHOCKEY
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Updated
today at 10:22 PM
Published 9:52 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After taking Game 1 against top-seeded Ontario on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds knew they'd get a response from the rival Reign on their home ice.

The regular season division champions did just that, scoring five unanswered goals on Friday night, en route to a 5-1 victory.

Lleyton Roed scored the Firebirds' lone goal, while goaltender Nikke Kokko made 19 saves in the loss.

Coachella Valley outshot Ontario 35-23.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

Now tied 1-1, this best-of-5 game series shifts to the desert for the next two games.

Game 3 is Tuesday, May 5 and Game 4 is Thursday, May 7. Both are scheduled to start at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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