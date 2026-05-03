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Fire breaks out near railroad tracks in Palm Desert

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New
Published 8:39 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire broke out Sunday afternoon near I-10 and the Cook Street overpass.

Cal Fire units responded to the fire shortly after 2:30 to find a large spot of vegetation burning under the bridge.

The fire was contained at 3:23 p.m., with crews staying on scene for several hours to mop up.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

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Athena Jreij

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