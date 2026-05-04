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Riverside county children in foster care in need of CASA Volunteers

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Published 5:51 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly 200 children in foster care are still waiting for a volunteer advocate, according to Voices for Children.

The nonprofit says 187 local youth need a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA—someone trained to represent their best interests in court and provide consistent support during a difficult time.

CASA volunteers work one-on-one with a child, helping ensure their needs are met while navigating the foster care system. Many of these children have experienced trauma and instability, making that consistent support critical.

There is an urgent need for more volunteers, especially men and those who are bilingual in English and Spanish.

To learn more or sign up, visit speakupnow.org.

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Dakota Makinen

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