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Firebirds face off against Reign in crucial Game 3 with series tied 1-1

KESQ
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Updated
today at 6:28 PM
Published 6:21 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds square off against the Ontario Reign tonight in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals at Acrisure Arena.

After splitting the first two games of this series last week at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Coachella Valley is back on home ice this week.

Despite being at home tonight for Game 3, the Firebirds are listed as slight underdogs against the top-seeded Reign.

After Game 3 tonight, Game 4 is next, scheduled for Thursday at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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