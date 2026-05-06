Public address announcer Jason Hernandez has special connection to Firebirds-Reign rivalry

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds suffered a difficult defeat to the Ontario Reign in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Ontario now leads 2-1 in this best-of-5 series, meaning that Coachella Valley will face elimination in Game 4 on Thursday.

Following the Firebirds' loss Tuesday night, more than an hour after the game, Sports Director Blake Arthur was doing LIVE reports inside Acrisure Arena when he noticed Firebirds PA announcer Jason Hernandez sitting by himself in the empty arena.

Asked what he was doing, Hernandez said he was "collecting his thoughts" and "taking it all in."

Hernandez, like everyone else, was stunned after a deflating defeat. But unlike everyone else, he has ties to both teams, the Firebirds and the Reign.

Knowing that Hernandez previously worked for the Ontario Reign as an off-ice official and has been the Firebirds PA announcer for four years, it led to a conversation.

BLAKE: You worked for the Reign and now you are the voice of the Firebirds, PA announcer. So, what's that like with this series? Two rivals going at it - what's your perspective?

JASON: I think it's a very good rivalry personally. Both teams have been going at it all season long. This series has been pretty even on both sides.

BLAKE: Obviously you work for the Firebirds now, but do you still pull for the Reign when they're not playing the Firebirds?

JASON: When they're not playing the Firebirds, yes, but right now all bets are off.

BLAKE: You're one of the best in the American Hockey League. You really get this place going. You bring the energy. You bring the outfits as well. What do you love most about your job?

JASON: We got a great crew. Obviously the energy crew has been fantastic. Getting to work with some great people in the box and a lot of the fans too. I got fans coming up to me sometimes like, "we love when you say Firebirds goal." I try to bring the energy, especially during the playoffs, as much as possible and have a good time with it.

BLAKE: Now we're going to talk fashion. You're always dressed to the nines. You got an awesome jacket. Tell me about the jacket and your wardrobe every game night.

JASON: During season one when we had that long playoff run, I wore this jacket a number of times in a row. I remember during season one or two we had a 9-10 game win streak at home, so this jacket was on during that entire winning streak. So yeah, I'm a little superstitious. I've worn this for the first two [playoff] wins but it'll be a different jacket next game.

Game 4 of the Pacific Division Semifinals between the Firebirds and Reign is set for Thursday, May 7 at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Calder Cup Playoffs.