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Coachella Valley moms welcome new babies on Mother’s Day

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Published 4:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Regional Medical Center and JFK Memorial Hospital welcomed several new babies into the world this Mother's Day.

The hospitals report three babies born Sunday, including baby boy Jayce to parents Jarelle and James Balanzat.

Another baby boy was born Sunday morning, Liam, to mother Yessenia Acosta.

At JFK Memorial Hospital, a baby girl was also born early Sunday morning.

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Athena Jreij

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