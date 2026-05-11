Battle of the Birds: Coachella Valley, Colorado set to face off in Pacific Division Finals

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Following a double-overtime victory on the road in a winner-take-all Game 5 over the Ontario Reign, the Coachella Valley Firebirds soar into the third round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

BATTLE OF THE BIRDS

The Firebirds, who are 4-0 elimination games this postseason, will now face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Finals.

"This is a team effort. There's a group in that dressing room, they don't want to quit. They want to keep playing, they want to keep going forward and it's going to make for a great series with Colorado," said Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal.

Battle of the Birds in the Pacific Division Finals - No. 2 Colorado vs No. 4 Coachella Valley.



This best-of-5 series starts Wednesday, May 13 at Acrisure Arena. Winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/2fb4J5Sc08 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 11, 2026

BY THE NUMBERS

Both teams were evenly matched during the regular season, finishing tied 4-4. Colorado outscored CV 24-23.

"It's a team that suits us well. I think if we're playing our game we can beat any team in this league and that's what we gotta prove," said Firebirds forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard.

CARRYING COACHELLA VALLEY

Mølgaard leads all AHL players with 10 points (6 goals) this postseason. Jani Nyman ranks third in points with eight and J.R. Avon's five goals, one of which was the double overtime game-winner against Ontario, are tied for second among active players in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko has started all eight games this postseason, posting a 2.74 goals-against average with a .893 save percentage.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 13 – Colorado at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) – 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, May 15 - Colorado at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) – 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, May 17 – Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena) – 5:00 p.m.

*Game 4 - Wednesday, May 20 – Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena) – 6:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Friday, May 22 – Coachella Valley at Colorado (Blue Arena)– 6:00 p.m. *If necessary, all times Pacific



The winner of No. 2 Colorado vs No. 4 Coachella Valley will advance to the Western Conference Finals to play the winner of Chicago Wolves vs Grand Rapids Griffins.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.