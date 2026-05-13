Firebirds flat in 3-0 defeat to Eagles in Game 1 of Pacific Division Finals

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Battle of the Birds got underway Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena with Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals between the No. 2 Colorado Eagles and No. 4 Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The visiting Eagles defeated the Firebirds by a final score of 3-0.

Colorado improves to 6-1 in the 2026 Calder Cup playoffs, allowing just 7 goals over this stretch. Eagles goaltender Trent Miner has four shutouts this postseason.

Coachella Valley is now 0-3 in playoff series' openers and 5-4 this postseason.

GAME SUMMARY

Colorado controlled the game from the start, using their pace and physicality, eventually leading to a pair of goals in the second period from Ronnie Attard (6:40) and T.J. Hughes (11:35).

The Eagles led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

In the final frame, Colorado continued to control the game, adding an empty-netter to seal the Game 1 victory.

Colorado out-shot Coachella Valley 32-20.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

UP NEXT

Game 2 of this best-of-5 third round series is Friday, May 15. Puck drop is at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Following Game 2 on Friday, all games will be played at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, CO for the remainder of the series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.