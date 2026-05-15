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Desert Center to welcome new fire station next week

Riverside County
By
New
Published 5:18 PM

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) -  A new fire station will be unveiled in the community of Desert Center next week that aims to improve daily operations for the community.

A grand opening ceremony for what officials refer to as state-of-the-art fire station will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at 43700 Tamarisk Drive.   

Lake Tamarisk Fire Station 49 will replace the previous station, which has served the area since 1970, officials said.   

"Plans for a new fire station had been on the books for over 20 years, but there was no funding. I applaud our county team for finding the funding and getting the project done to have a better facility for our firefighters who keep our communities protected,'' Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement.   

The new station will be able to staff four, when the previous station was able to staff only one person, and was designed to withstand for 50 years to meet the needs of a growing community.

Funding for the station was provided by a $14 million project from the American Rescue Plan Act.

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