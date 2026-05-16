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Homicide investigation underway after elderly couple found dead in Bermuda Dunes home

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New
Published 6:02 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Bermuda Dunes after two people were found dead inside a home during a welfare check Friday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were dispatched just before noon on May 15, 2026, to the 79000 block of Montego Bay Drive.

When deputies arrived, they located an elderly couple suffering from traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and has since taken over the investigation. Officials say the case remains active and ongoing.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to determine who may be responsible and what led to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Central Homicide Investigator Hood at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Gutierrez at (760) 863-8990.

Further details have not been released.

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Timothy Foster

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