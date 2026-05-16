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Housing America Corporation acerca apoyo energético a familias de Somerton con jornada de asistencia de Power AZ

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Housing America Corporation llevó a cabo este jueves 14 de mayo una jornada especial de asistencia para ayudar a familias del área a completar sus solicitudes del programa estatal Power AZ, iniciativa destinada a apoyar a hogares con dificultades para cubrir gastos de electricidad y climatización.

El evento se realizó de 9:00 de la mañana a 3:00 de la tarde en las instalaciones ubicadas en 130 N. State Avenue, en Somerton, donde personal de la organización brindó orientación gratuita a residentes interesados en acceder al beneficio.

Durante la jornada, decenas de familias acudieron con documentación personal, recibos de servicios y comprobantes de ingresos para recibir apoyo directo en el llenado de solicitudes y carga de documentos requeridos por el programa estatal.

Power AZ ofrece asistencia económica anual que va desde los 160 hasta los 640 dólares para ayudar a cubrir costos de calefacción y aire acondicionado, especialmente durante temporadas de temperaturas extremas en Arizona. El programa está dirigido a hogares que cumplen con ciertos requisitos de ingresos y que cuentan con al menos un integrante ciudadano estadounidense o residente calificado.

Entre los documentos solicitados para el trámite se incluyeron identificación oficial con fotografía, recibos recientes de servicios públicos, comprobantes de ingresos, prueba de residencia en Arizona y documentación de ciudadanía o estatus migratorio calificado.

Con este tipo de iniciativas, Housing America Corporation busca fortalecer el acceso de las familias del Valle de Yuma a programas de apoyo esenciales, especialmente en un contexto donde los costos de energía continúan representando una carga significativa para muchos hogares de la región.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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