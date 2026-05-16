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Palm Desert Aquatic Center to hold water park soft opening Sunday

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New
Published 5:18 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is getting ready to welcome back swimmers this weekend as its water park prepares for a seasonal soft opening on Sunday.

Staff spent the day running training exercises, with lifeguards going through safety drills and reviewing emergency procedures ahead of reopening day. Officials say the preparation is part of ensuring a smooth and safe start to the summer season.

The water park will feature familiar attractions for families and visitors, including water slides, a lazy river, splash zones, and play areas designed for children of different ages.

The soft opening is scheduled for Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Guests should note that only limited attractions will be available as staff complete final preparations and operational testing.

Community members are already expressing excitement about the return of the popular seasonal destination, which offers a way to cool off as temperatures begin rising across the Coachella Valley.

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Timothy Foster

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