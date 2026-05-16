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Piden aplicar la ley a estudiantes que detonaron bomba molotov

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Seis estudiantes de entre 14 y 15 años siguen detenidos luego de presuntamente fabricar y detonar una bomba molotov dentro de un salón de la Secundaria Técnica No. 18.

De acuerdo con una madre de familia, que pidió estar en el anonimato, la escuela no notificó de inmediato a los padres sobre lo ocurrido, las clases continuaron de forma habitual. Además de que ante el silencio del plantel, fue a través de redes sociales como muchos tuvieron conocimiento.

“Un Familiar me hizo llegar la información me envió el link por WhatsApp y me dijo sabes que mira lo que pasa en la escuela de tu hijo este yo lo que hice fue comunicarme inmediatamente a la escuela no tuve respuesta entonces procedo a hablarle a una amiga para que ella contacte a su a su hija para saber que todo estuviera bien,” mencionó la madre de familia.

La gobernadora de Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, declaró que los estudiantes deben asumir las consecuencias legales de sus actos ante el riesgo que esta acción representó la cual calificó de un delito.

“Son adolescentes, pero deben entender que estos errores tienen consecuencias. No es un juego, es un delito. Pudo haber ocurrido una tragedia mayor y las autoridades de justicia para adolescentes deben aplicar la ley”.

Tras el incidente, algunos de los estudiantes continuaron compartiendo fotografías al interior de donde se encontraban detenido. 

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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