Coachella Valley overpowered in 4-1 loss to Colorado Eagles in Game 3

LOVELAND, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds were overpowered in the final two periods against the Colorado Eagles, as the Eagles took Game 3 with a 4-1 win.

The Firebirds started on top in the first period as Lleyton Roed brought them the first goal of the game at 14:46 for 1-0. It was a clean short-handed goal with the help of Oskar Fisker Mølgaard.

They stayed on top for the remainder of the period, and goalie Nikke Kokko did what he does best in keeping the Eagles from scoring. In the first period, the Eagles out shot the Firebirds 17-9.

The second period is where everything shifted, putting the game in the hands of the Eagles. Chase Bradley had back-to-back goals, one near the middle of the second for a tie and his last to start the third for the 2-1 lead.

Nearly four minutes later, Gavin Brindley net an insurance goal for 3-1 and T.J. Hughes brought it home for the Eagles at 7:02 for 4-1. The Eagles defense held off the Firebirds and they ultimately pulled Kokko from the game for an empty net and extra man on the ice 16:42 into the third.

After a near miss for an empty net goal by the Eagles, Kokko came back to finish off the game. Colorado still took the win 4-1 and now leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday, May 20 at Blue FCU Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PST. Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.