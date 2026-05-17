One year later: Palm Springs community reflects on fertility clinic bombing, rebuilding underway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A year after a deadly bombing outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, business owners and residents in the area are reflecting on the moment that shook the city and the recovery efforts now taking shape.

A nearby business owner recalled initial confusion in the moments after the explosion, saying they were unsure what had happened as the blast rocked the area and sent debris across Palm Canyon Drive.

The explosion occurred outside the clinic in May 2025, triggering a large-scale emergency response from local and federal authorities. Investigators later said the explosion was intentional.

Those who were working in nearby businesses at the time say the moments immediately after the blast remain clear, as smoke rose and the surrounding area was quickly thrown into chaos.

The powerful explosion shattered windows, damaged surrounding buildings, and led to an immediate lockdown of the area as law enforcement and emergency crews rushed in.

During the response, clinic staff and emergency crews worked to secure and relocate embryos stored inside the facility to safer locations.

Investigators spent days processing the scene and working to determine a motive.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Guy Edwards Barkus, who they say intentionally detonated an explosive device outside the building. Barkus died in the explosion, and several others were injured.

The incident drew widespread attention and a lengthy federal investigation.

Now, one year later, reconstruction efforts at the clinic are underway, a sign many in the community say represents resilience and recovery after tragedy.

Business owners near the site say while the memory of that day remains, they are encouraged by the progress being made and the return of activity to the area.