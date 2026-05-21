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Memorial Day travel expected to surge

<i>Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images</i><br/>Soaring gas prices have done little to slow US drivers' purchases at the pump. But they could start to spend less on other goods and services
Getty Images
<i>Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images</i><br/>Soaring gas prices have done little to slow US drivers' purchases at the pump. But they could start to spend less on other goods and services
By
New
Published 6:00 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - AAA expects about 45 million people to travel for Memorial Day weekend, with more than 39 million driving to their destinations.

Despite higher gas prices, AAA says many families are still choosing road trips as the most affordable option.

The Auto Club recommends drivers check their battery, tires, coolant and fluids before heading out — especially in desert heat where breakdown risks increase.

AAA says it responded to more than 350,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers are also reminded never to leave children or pets inside hot vehicles and to keep emergency supplies, including water and jumper cables, inside their car.

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Dakota Makinen

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