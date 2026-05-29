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Contact in the Desert returns to Indian Wells

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today at 6:06 PM
Published 6:04 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) — Thousands of people are gathering in Indian Wells for Contact in the Desert, a conference focused on UFOs, consciousness, and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

This year's theme, "Infinite Realms," explores ideas including parallel dimensions, non-human intelligence, and the nature of reality itself.

The event brings together researchers, filmmakers, scientists, and attendees from across the country.

"I believe that we're definitely not alone in the universe," attendee Will Glieberman said.

Organizers say interest in the event continues to grow each year, with this year's gathering expected to be one of the largest yet.

Contact in the Desert runs through June 1. Tickets can be purchased here.

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Dakota Makinen

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