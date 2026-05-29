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New windblown dust monitoring tool to track Coachella Valley air quality

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:44 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The South Coast Air Quality Management District is showcasing a new windblown dust monitoring tool Friday, as high winds create dusty conditions for residents.

A live demonstration will be shown of the new 'Portable In-Situ Wind Erosion Laboratory (PI-SWERL)' instrument. Officials say it will sample Coachella Valley dust conditions by showing how quickly the particulates can become airborne.

News Channel 3 is getting an inside look at the new technology this evening.

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Athena Jreij

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