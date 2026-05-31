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Data center debate: Coachella residents push for permanent ban as city weighs moratorium

KESQ
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New
Published 6:57 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella City Council will prepare to hear an urgency ordinance this Wednesday, after several council members called for a moratorium and potential ban on data centers.

The call came during the May 27th meeting, after nearly 6 hours of public comment against the proposed data center. City Council entered into a municipal utility agreement with private developers, Stronghold Power Systems, back in February.

City documents show the agreement would establish a public utility, powered by 6 data centers at 450 acres. For months, News Channel 3 has followed residents' concerns about environmental impacts and rising power rates.

Now, local leaders say they're working to right their wrongs after public backlash to the agreement.

As Council member Denise Delgado pushes for a moratorium, some residents say more aggressive action is needed.

Delgado says the temporary moratorium is the first step towards stronger restrictions on data centers and similar projects, but some residents want a permanent ban on data centers.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Councilwoman Delgado and residents this evening. Stay tuned for the full story at 10 and 11.

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Athena Jreij

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