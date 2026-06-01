Skip to Content
News

2nd annual Coachella Valley All-Star Baseball Classic takes place in Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:22 PM
Published 9:16 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley All-Star Baseball Classic was played Monday night at Palm Springs Stadium, featuring a number of local high school seniors.

This exhibition game gives student-athletes a chance to compete and have fun, while also honoring them for their hard work and commitment to the sport.

It also gives players an opportunity to connect with college scouts and coaches, who get the chance to evaluate players in a new competitive setting.

The event was organized by Brian Arrington, General Manager/Owner of FOX Sports AM1270 and hosted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Association.

Coach Shaw Roster
Player NamePlayer High School
Bubba CorneyTwentynine Palms
Brock AdamsDCA
Nawish MirandaBanning
Kanielu OmeliDesert Hot Springs
Andrew QuevedoRancho Mirage
Gael MartinezRancho Mirage
Parker GladishPalm Desert
Quintin ValdiviaBanning
Alex ValdezDesert Hot Springs
Richie TorresPalm Springs HS
Jaden LabitRancho Mirage
Jordan BaggettPalm Springs
Fabian CortezDCA
Nathan CardielBanning
Zachary BerntsenRancho Mirage
Andrew HesserDCA
Chase MillerRancho Mirage
Jaime OchoaRancho Mirage
Coach Chavarria Roster
Player NamePlayer High School
Adrian AltamiranoYucca Valley
Jonathan FrancoCoachella valley
Nate EldridgeXavier Prep
Nick RodriguezShadow Hills
Noah HernandezIndio High School
Gio WoodPalm Springs 
Rey FigeuroaCoachella valley
Raul GinezTwentynine Palms 
Jordan BlanchetteDCA
Cole MekaShadow Hills
Addison SeussPalm Desert
Ricky CordovaIndio
Brian BarazzaCoachella valley
Luciano ZaragozaIndio
Niko GuarinoPalm Desert
Christian GutierrezIndio
Nick ChavezPalm Desert
Abraham CervantesDesert Hot Springs

The red team, coached by Alex Chavarria of Indio high school, won the game by a final score of 11-6.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.