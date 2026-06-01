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Anti-mosquito spraying planned throughout parts of Coachella Valley

oachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.
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Published 4:45 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - To help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne viruses in the Coachella Valley, vector control officials will conduct anti-mosquito spraying throughout the region starting Saturday.   

The truck-mounted spraying will take place from 1-7 a.m. on Saturday, and again on June 13, June 18 and June 20, and on Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 in Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and in the community of North Shore, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The application method, dubbed Wide Area Larvicide Spraying, combines high volumes of air and low volumes of liquid larvicide mixed with water for an efficient treatment, officials said. The spraying will reach small and hard-to-find mosquito habitats that can potentially collect water and are ideal for breeding.  

During the spraying, the district will use an organic OMRI-rated product that will not harm people, pets, other insects and honeybees, officials said.

West Nile Virus was recently confirmed in a positive sample collected near the intersection of Avenue 72 and Cleveland Street.   

Maps of the treatment areas can be found at cvmosquito.org.

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