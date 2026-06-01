Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City names a new Director of Community and Economic Development

Cathedral City
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif (KESQ)- The City of Cathedral City announces Mark Muenzer as the new Director of Community and Economic Development.

His professional work has focused on the creation of housing specifically affordable housing and the redevelopment of commercial corridors into mixed-use areas.

Muenzer steps into the role previously held by Andrew Firestine, who was sworn in as Cathedral City's City Manager in February 2026.

"Mark brings exactly the kind of experience and vision Cathedral City needs at this pivotal moment," said City Manager Andrew Firestine.

Throughout his career, Muenzer has served communities of all sizes and complexities, holding the following leadership roles:

  • Community Development Director — City of Countryside (IL)
  • Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals Manager — City of Chicago
  • Director of Community Development — City of Evanston (IL)
  • Community Development Director — City of Menlo Park
  • Community Development and Transportation Director — City of Redwood City
  • Planning and Development Director / Interim Housing and Human Services Director —City of Culver City

Officials said Mark Muenzer is looking forward to relocating to Coachella Valley,

"This is a welcoming, diverse and forward-looking community, and I'm eager to work alongside city leadership, staff, residents and the business community to build on that momentum," said Muenzer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Isabella Carballoso

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.