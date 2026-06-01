Skip to Content
News

Gran apertura de Taco Rolls Ice Cream PR en San Luis, Arizona

By
Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La tarde del viernes se llevó a cabo la gran inauguración de Taco Rolls Ice Cream PR, un nuevo concepto gastronómico inspirado en los sabores y tradiciones de Puerto Rico, que ahora formará parte de la oferta de Eddies Food and Drink en la ciudad de San Luis.

Familiares, amigos, autoridades locales y miembros de la comunidad se dieron cita para celebrar el corte de listón que marcó el inicio oficial de este emprendimiento familiar, cuyo objetivo es compartir un pedacito de la cultura puertorriqueña a través de una variedad de productos y bebidas refrescantes.

Entre las especialidades que ofrecerá Taco Rolls Ice Cream PR se encuentran las populares limonadas rosas, los innovadores ice cream rolls, frappés y otras opciones, brindando una experiencia diferente para residentes y visitantes de la región.

Los propietarios compartieron que este proyecto representa la realización de un sueño familiar que nació con el deseo de emprender y llevar a la comunidad un concepto único.

Destacaron que el camino para convertir esta idea en realidad contó con el respaldo y la orientación de Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College, institución que les brindó apoyo durante el proceso de desarrollo del negocio.

Durante la ceremonia inaugural, los asistentes tuvieron la oportunidad de conocer las instalaciones, degustar algunos de los productos y celebrar junto a la familia emprendedora este importante logro.

Con esta apertura, Taco Rolls Ice Cream PR busca convertirse en un nuevo punto de encuentro para quienes desean disfrutar de postres, bebidas y sabores inspirados en la isla del encanto, fortaleciendo al mismo tiempo el crecimiento de los pequeños negocios en San Luis.

La inauguración concluyó en un ambiente de entusiasmo y optimismo, marcando el comienzo de una nueva etapa para esta familia puertorriqueña que hoy ve materializado su sueño empresarial en la frontera de Arizona.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.