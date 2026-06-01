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La Quinta traffic enforcement operation results in 70 citations

KESQ
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Published 4:55 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A total of 70 motorists were cited during a traffic enforcement operation in La Quinta last week, authorities announced today.   

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 a.m. through 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   

The agency said out of the 70 citations issued, 16 were for speeding, four were for stop sign violations, with 25 for use of cell phones while driving and another 25 for miscellaneous violations.  

Authorities remind the public that distracted driving remains a leading cause of preventable crashes across California, with cell phone usage as one of the greatest risks on the roadways.

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