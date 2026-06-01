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Last-minute voters prepare to cast ballots ahead of Election Day

freepik
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New
Published 10:25 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Election Day is just one day away, and News Channel 3 is speaking with voters across the Coachella Valley about the issues that matter most to them and what's influencing their decisions at the ballot box.

From local races to statewide issues, voters are preparing to cast their ballots as campaigns make their final push.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage leading up to Election Day.

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Dakota Makinen

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