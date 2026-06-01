Palm Springs announces Fourth of July celebrations
PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ)- The City of Palm Springs invites everyone to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a three-day Fourth of July festivities.
From July 2-4, celebrate the weekend with free family-friendly festivities throughout Palm Springs provided by the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation.
The events include:
- Thursday, July 2 - Kick-Off Party at VillageFest 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at
VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs. Guests can enjoy free games, crafts,
activities, live music, and complimentary snow cones while supplies last.
Admission is FREE.
- Friday, July 3 - Dive-In Movie Night at the Swim Center Open swim begins at
6:00 p.m., followed by the featured film The Sandlot starting at 7:00 p.m. Families
are encouraged to bring swimsuits, towels, and lawn chairs to enjoy a classic
summer movie experience under the stars. Admission is FREE.
- Saturday, July 4 - All-American Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular at
Sunrise Park
- Pool Partly at the Swim Center - 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon and
evening filled with swimming, patriotic games, activities, entertainment for all
ages! Admission is FREE. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- All-American History Wall and Activations - Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a variety of FREE activations throughout Sunrise Park to enjoy, including: arts &
crafts, face painting, interactive photo opportunities, and an All-American History
Wall celebrating the spirit and history of our nation. Admission is FREE.
- Palm Springs POWER Baseball Game - First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. Catch the Palm
Springs POWER take the field for a special Fourth of July game. This is a ticked
event. Buy tickets at: PalmSpringsPowerBaseball.com
- Concert in the Park — 7:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening of classic rock under the
stars at the Concert in the Park featuring Turn The Page, a high-energy Bob
Seger tribute band. Admission is FREE.
- Palm Springs Fireworks Spectacular at 9:15 p.m. SHARP! The celebration
culminates on July 4 with the Palm Springs Fireworks Spectacular, an
unforgettable display that will light up the desert sky in a breathtaking tribute to
Independence Day and America’s 250th Birthday! Admission is FREE.
- Pool Partly at the Swim Center - 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon and
For more information visit: www.PalmSpringsCA.gov/Recreation or call: (760) 323-8272.