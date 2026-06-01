Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs announces Fourth of July celebrations

KESQ
By
Published 4:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ)- The City of Palm Springs invites everyone to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a three-day Fourth of July festivities.

From July 2-4, celebrate the weekend with free family-friendly festivities throughout Palm Springs provided by the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation.

The events include:

  • Thursday, July 2 - Kick-Off Party at VillageFest 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at
    VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs. Guests can enjoy free games, crafts,
    activities, live music, and complimentary snow cones while supplies last.
    Admission is FREE.
  • Friday, July 3 - Dive-In Movie Night at the Swim Center Open swim begins at
    6:00 p.m., followed by the featured film The Sandlot starting at 7:00 p.m. Families
    are encouraged to bring swimsuits, towels, and lawn chairs to enjoy a classic
    summer movie experience under the stars. Admission is FREE.
  • Saturday, July 4 - All-American Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular at
    Sunrise Park
    • Pool Partly at the Swim Center - 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon and
      evening filled with swimming, patriotic games, activities, entertainment for all
      ages! Admission is FREE. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
    • All-American History Wall and Activations - Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a variety of FREE activations throughout Sunrise Park to enjoy, including: arts &
      crafts, face painting, interactive photo opportunities, and an All-American History
      Wall celebrating the spirit and history of our nation. Admission is FREE.
    • Palm Springs POWER Baseball Game - First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. Catch the Palm
      Springs POWER take the field for a special Fourth of July game. This is a ticked
      event. Buy tickets at: PalmSpringsPowerBaseball.com
    • Concert in the Park — 7:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening of classic rock under the
      stars at the Concert in the Park featuring Turn The Page, a high-energy Bob
      Seger tribute band. Admission is FREE.
    • Palm Springs Fireworks Spectacular at 9:15 p.m. SHARP! The celebration
      culminates on July 4 with the Palm Springs Fireworks Spectacular, an
      unforgettable display that will light up the desert sky in a breathtaking tribute to
      Independence Day and America’s 250th Birthday! Admission is FREE.

For more information visit: www.PalmSpringsCA.gov/Recreation or call: (760) 323-8272.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Isabella Carballoso

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.