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Registro de votantes ha recibido más de 10 mil boletas

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – A un día de la elección primaria, de acuerdo con la Oficina del Registro de Votantes del Condado Imperial, se enviaron más de 94 mil boletas por correo a votantes registrados, de las cuales ya se han procesado más de 10 mil.

Desde muy temprano, personal se encontraba en la oficina realizando el conteo y acomodo correspondiente, son cerca de 200 personas las que participan al interior de la oficina y dentro de los centro de votantes para esta jornada,

Una de las principales novedades de esta elección es la implementación de un nuevo modelo de votación. En lugar de los 55 recintos electorales utilizados anteriormente, ahora operarán únicamente 14 centros de votación donde se brindará atención más efectiva.

Francisco Badilla, coordinador de elecciones, explicó que bajo este sistema los votantes podrán acudir a cualquiera de los centros disponibles sin importar su domicilio dentro del condado.

“Antes, cuando uno recibía su boleta, tenía que acudir a un recinto específico. Si llegaba al lugar equivocado, tenía que votar de manera provisional. Ahora, con estos 14 centros, la información del votante está disponible en cualquier ubicación y siempre podrá recibir la boleta correcta”, señaló a Telemundo.

En el condado, se decidirán más de 13 cargos locales, entre ellos representantes de los Distritos 1 y 5 de la Mesa de Supervisores, además de puestos relacionados con la administración del condado y una posición de juez de la Corte Superior.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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