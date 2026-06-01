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Robin Thicke to headline annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival

KESQ / Melissa Rose / CC BY 2.0
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Published 1:15 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Singer Robin Thicke will headline this year's Cathedral City's Hot Air Balloon Festival, one year after his scheduled performance was canceled, along with other events, due to severe weather conditions.  

The 12th annual festival will take place Nov. 20-22, with Thicke set to take the stage on Nov. 21.  

The "Blurred Lines" singer and son of the late actor Alan Thicke is a five-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and record producer. He is also a panelist on the television competition show "The Masked Singer."  

This year's festival will feature the signature hot air balloon launches along with live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food vendors.

Tickets and other details will be announced at cchotairballoonfest.com.

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