2026 Palm Springs International ShortFest lineup released

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its lineup of more than 300 short films. Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, this 32nd edition is set to welcome audiences at the Festival Theaters from June 23-29, 2026.

The festival will screen 50 curated programs showcasing 329 films from 71 countries and territories, including 52 World Premieres, 21 International Premieres, 40 North American Premieres, 30 U.S. Premieres, and 79 California Premieres.

“ShortFest is a lot of things, and one of the best parts is discovering filmmakers we’ll be obsessed with,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “This year’s lineup is funny, strange, emotional, political, chaotic, gorgeous — everything short films should be. We’re thrilled to bring these filmmakers and stories to Palm Springs.”

There will be short films featuring celebrated film and television actors, including:

...oh starring Jamie Linn Watson

Best Friends with the Devil starring Ellyn Jameson

Chinaman starring Orion Lee

Chop Cheese directed by Sophia Meloni and starring Christopher Meloni and Michael Gandolfini

Crisis Actor starring Sarah Steele

Deuce Purgatory starring Demi Adejuyigbe

DISC starring Jim Cummings and Victoria Ratermanis

The End is at Hand starring Efren Ramirez and Richard Kind

Fennel starring Keith William Richards

First the Blush, Then the Habit written, directed, and starring Mariam Al Ferjani

Following starring Melissa Joan Hart

General Admission starring Nina Dobrev, Cedric Yarbrough, and Adam Shapiro

Going Home starring Patton Oswalt and written, co-directed by Alyssa Limperis

He's Out There co-directed by Sam Davis

Homebodies starring Andre Hyland, Sam Richardson, and Martha Kelly

How's Archie? starring Grace Glowicki

I'm Gonna Kill You written and directed by Andrew Chappelle

Jane starring Cara Buono

Kiloran Bay starring Alan Cumming

Le Tour de Canada narrated by Matthew Rankin

Mr Adidos starring Nash Edgerton

Noumena starring Lily McInerny and written and directed by Niall Cunningham

PANGEA written, directed, and starring Mimi Davila

Pencils Down directed by Karen Maine

Scissors starring Ethan Embry and Jenna Kanell

Single People at the End of the World starring Michael Parr

Stairs starring Betsey Brown and Will Duncan

Stay for the Q&A starring Jim Cummings and Justin Simien

Sylvia written and directed by Jessie Barr and starring Jena Malone

The Barbershop directed by Diêm Camille

The Last Song starring Angela Molina

Them That's Not starring Angel Theory and Biko Eisen-Martin

Visitors starring Sarah Yarkin

WHALE 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale featuring the voice of Bruce Vilanch

Why I Am an Anarchist starring Matilda Lawler and Izaac Wang

ShortFest 2026 reflects the international heartbeat of filmmaking, highlighting filmmakers from Canada (29), France (27), the United Kingdom (24), Germany (17), Spain (13), China (11), Belgium (10), Australia (8), Brazil (8), Portugal (8), the Netherlands (6), Switzerland (6), Finland (5), the Philippines (5), Sweden (5), Czech Republic (4), Greece (4), India (4), Lebanon (4), Mexico (4), Peru (4), Poland (4), Bulgaria (3), Colombia (1), Denmark (3), Iran (3), Italy (3), Kazakhstan (3), New Zealand (3), Qatar (3), and Taiwan (3), alongside films from Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Chile, Croatia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Norway, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sudan, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Wales, and beyond.

Directors of Programming Jesse Knight and Céline Roustan led the curation of this year’s lineup alongside the ShortFest programming team.

“The most invigorating work in filmmaking continues to be in the short form,” said Knight and Roustan. “Building the lineup from a record number of submissions was no easy feat, but ultimately we were drawn to what excites us both about short films: daring, uncompromising, free, and compelling narratives and visions.”

With more than 100 alumni films earning Academy Award® nominations, ShortFest has long established itself as a path for awards recognition of short film.

This year's official selection carries on that tradition, with juried winners to be revealed on Sunday, June 28 — drawn from five Oscar®-qualifying award categories and accompanied by cash prizes totaling $30,000. The Best of the Fest program, bringing together the top award-winning shorts, will close out the festival on Monday, June 29. Bennett Awards is the Official ShortFest Awards Sponsor. Each award category is evaluated by its own dedicated jury, and this year's categories include:

Oscar®Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under. The Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under category is sponsored by SAGindie.

Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under. The Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under category is sponsored by SAGindie. Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, and Best Student U.S. Short

Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, and Best Student U.S. Short Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Desert Views Award, Young Cineastes Award, Kids’ Choice Award

Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Desert Views Award, Young Cineastes Award, Kids’ Choice Award Vimeo Staff Pick Award: Honoring one outstanding short film with a cash prize, a guaranteed Vimeo Staff Pick, and featured promotion across Vimeo’s platform and channels

Honoring one outstanding short film with a cash prize, a guaranteed Vimeo Staff Pick, and featured promotion across Vimeo’s platform and channels Audience Awards Awards: Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Student Short

In addition to film screenings, ShortFest will have two key initiatives to continue its commitment to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. With the Curator Fellowship, young adults (18-25) in the Coachella Valley have been given a hands-on immersion in the art of film curation, working directly alongside the ShortFest programming team to create the locally driven “Valley Visions” program, which will play on Tuesday, June 23 at 2 pm.

"The Palm Springs International ShortFest has long been a place where the world's most exciting new voices come to be discovered, and this year's lineup is a testament to that tradition," said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "Through programs like our Curator Fellowship, Filmmaker Bootcamp, and Forum, we are proud to bring that global conversation home to our Coachella Valley students and desert community."

Full Shortfest 2026 Line-Up:

Animation :

1981 (USA), dir. Carolyn London, Andy London

9 Million Colors (Czech Republic/Norway/Germany), dir. Bára Anna Stejskalová

Atomik Tour (France), dir. Bruno Collet — North American Premiere

Ball Face (United Kingdom/Canada), dir. Laurence Thérien — North American Premiere

Because Today is Saturday (Portugal/France/Spain), dir. Alice Eça Guimarães

Bisou Sauvage (Canada), dir. Bahij Jaroudi — U.S. Premiere

Blooky: The Book Who Wanted to be Read (USA/Mexico/Canada), dir. Pablo Diaz De Leon Hicks — California Premiere

A Body Without a Horse? (Brazil/Belgium/Finland/Portugal), dir. Lara Fuke — North American Premiere

Brown Morning (Luxembourg/France), dir. Carlo Vogele — California Premiere

The Chair (India), dir. Triparna Maiti — World Premiere

Chirp Talker (Taiwan), dir. Audrey He-Qing Cheng — California Premiere

Death's Peak (United Kingdom), dir. Willy Fair

Dog Alone (Portugal/France), dir. Marta Reis Andrade

Dollhouse Elephant (Finland), dir. Jenny Jokela

Embodied (USA), dir. Samuel Wright Smith

Emotion Hazard Ⅱ (USA), dir. Zixuan Zhou — World Premiere

Eye Jam (United Kingdom), dir. Julia Jolliffe — California Premiere

Fačuk (Croatia/Slovenia), dir. Maida Srabović

God is Shy (France), dir. Jocelyn Charles

Hand (手) (Japan/China), dir. Jing Wang

Hunting (Switzerland), dir. Lea Favre — U.S. Premiere

I Don't Know You (Chile), dir. Sofía Vargas Rubilar, Josefa Rozas Mena — California Premiere

i have a (United Kingdom), dir. Rory Waudby-Tolley — North American Premiere

The In-The-Head Film (Germany), dir. Konstantin von Sichart

Leg Day (Brazil), dir. João Lauro Fonte

Murmuration (Netherlands/Belgium), dir. Janneke Swinkels, Tim Frijsinger

Not Dead (Brazil), dir. Alex Reis

Once in a Body (Colombia/USA), dir. María Cristina Pérez González

Ordinary Life (France/Japan), dir. Yoriko Mizushiri

Ouais (Switzerland), dir. Della Miranda — California Premiere

A Pain in the Butt (Germany/Croatia), dir. Elena Walf

Paradaïz (Canada), dir. Matea Radic — California Premiere

Praying Mantis (Taiwan/Hong Kong), dir. Joe Hsieh — California Premiere

Saba (USA/United Kingdom), dir. Liron Topaz — California Premiere

The Sea Spirit (Sweden), dir. Edwin Ivemark Kihlström — North American Premiere

Signal (France/Belgium), dir. Mathilde Parquet, Emma Carré — California Premiere

The Sky Was Candy (Germany), dir. Anh Tú Nguyen

Someone to Steal Horses With (Italy/USA), dir. Dylan Pailes-Friedman

Something Greater than You (USA), dir. Gordon LePage — California Premiere

Stone of Destiny (Czech Republic), dir. Julie Černá — California Premiere

The Synthetic Age (Greece), dir. Dimitris Armenakis

They (United Kingdom), dir. Renée Zellweger

Three Words (Canada), dir. Franie-Éléonore Bernier — North American Premiere

To the Woods (France), dir. Agnès Patron

Trading Cards (Australia/United Kingdom), dir. Radheya Jang

Um (France), dir. Nieto — California Premiere

The Undying Pain of Existence (Germany), dir. Oscar Jacobson — California Premiere

Venezia Diorama (Belgium), dir. Nicolas Piret — California Premiere

Water Girl (France/Netherlands/Portugal), dir. Sandra Desmazières

WHALE 52 - Suite For Man, Boy, And Whale (USA), dir. Daniel Neiden

What We Leave Behind (Canada), dir. Jean-Sébastien Hamel, Alexandra Myotte — California Premiere

Widespread (Israel), dir. Paz Bernstein

Documentary :

Abortion Party (Spain), dir. Julia Mellen — California Premiere

Air Horse One (Canada), dir. Lasse Linder — California Premiere

Another Day Shall Come (Palestine/Qatar/Lebanon), dir. Aida Kaadan — U.S. Premiere

Borrowed from the Earth (USA), dir. Zach Johaneson

Buckskin (USA), dir. Mars Verrone

California is Burning (USA), dir. Bennett Curran

Children & Animals (USA), dir. Walker Kalan — California Premiere

Equal Dust (Finland), dir. Jani Peltonen — North American Premiere

Eructation (USA), dir. Victoria Trow

Fear Nothing (Sweden), dir. Tuva Björk — California Premiere

Fog Eaters (USA), dir. Kyle Baker

Forcefield of Love (USA), dir. Riley Engemoen, Liz Moskowitz — California Premiere

Gatorville (USA), dir. Freddie Gluck

Gold Man (India), dir. Rishi Chandna

Grandma's Four Color Cards (Vietnam), dir. Sally Trân

He's Out There (USA), dir. Kurt Andrew Schneider, Sam Davis — California Premiere

Hurry, Hurry (Spain), dir. Claudia García de Mateos — International Premiere

I Got My Brother (USA), dir. Victor Gabriel — California Premiere

In Exchange For Flesh (USA), dir. Sandro Ramani, Corey Devon Arthur

In the Morning Sun (Canada/Philippines), dir. Serville Poblete

I Think About Birds (USA), dir. Johanna Gustin

Julia (USA), dir. Aurora Brachman

La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave) (USA), dir. Cristina Costantini

Let the Kids Know (Germany), dir. Moritz Geßner — International Premiere

Life Within (Armenia/Belgium/Hungary/Portugal), dir. Anna Mkrtumyan — North American Premiere

Memories of a Window (Iran/USA/Germany), dir. Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar — North American Premiere

A New Inferno (USA), dir. Nita Blum-Reddick, Jonathan Pickett — California Premiere

New Trees (USA), dir. Brian Imakura Guthmann — World Premiere

Not Scared, Just Sad (Lebanon/Bulgaria), dir. Isabelle Mecattaf — California Premiere

Ouarda Ouarda: Yet Another Flower Film (Canada), dir. Samy Benammar — U.S. Premiere

Panther Pat (USA), dir. Ashley Brandon

Pitkisser (USA), dir. Mollie Mills — North American Premiere

Plumped (USA), dir. Faye Tsakas, Nora DeLigter

Ramón Who Speaks to Ghosts (Spain/Canada/Mexico), dir. Shervin Kermani

The Right Fit (USA), dir. Max Mollring, Nicolas Collins

Sea Song (USA), dir. An-Phuong Ly — California Premiere

Sole (USA), dir. Haneol Lee

Some Kind of Refuge (USA), dir. Alexandra Kern — California Premiere

Stalin Boys (USA), dir. Ora DeKornfeld, Bianca Giaever — California Premiere

Still Standing (USA), dir. Victor Tadashi Suárez, Livia Albeck-Ripka

Those Who Hear The Sun (Switzerland), dir. Maurizius Staerkle Drux — International Premiere

The Tuners (Poland), dir. Pawel Piotr Chorzepa — California Premiere

Villa 187 (Qatar/Sudan), dir. Eiman Mirghani

The Volunteer (USA), dir. Owen Dubeck — World Premiere

Water Cooler (USA), dir. Emma V.F.

We All Live Downwind (USA), dir. Sascha Melamed — World Premiere

Welcome to Tool Shed (USA), dir. Daniel Talbott, Andrew Klaus-Vineyard

A Wolf in the Suburbs (Canada), dir. Amélie Hardy — California Premiere

Live Action :

2 Dinners (USA), dir. Francis C. Edemobi — World Premiere

Ackee and Saltfish (United Kingdom/USA), dir. Jasmin Nunes — International Premiere

Admin (USA), dir. Shannon Sullivan — World Premiere

Agapito (Philippines/France), dir. Arvin Belarmino, Kyla Romero

Agnès (France), dir. Nora Arnezeder

Ali (Bangladesh/Philippines), dir. Adnan Al Rajeev

All the Real Boys (USA), dir. Ohad Ira Amram — California Premiere

Ambush (Jordan/Canada), dir. Yassmina Karajah — California Premiere

América (Peru), dir. Javier Arias-Stella

Amid the Noise & Haste (USA), dir. Julie Goldstone — U.S. Premiere

The Animal Inside Us (China/Malaysia/Macao/USA), dir. Jane Zhang — World Premiere

A Part Unwritten (Finland), dir. Arman Zafari — International Premiere

Azor Here (France), dir. Aliona Zagurovska — World Premiere

Bad Ideas (Poland), dir. Jan Bujnowski — U.S. Premiere

Balloon Animals (USA), dir. Anna Baumgarten — California Premiere

The Barbershop (Denmark), dir. Diêm Camille — California Premiere

Ben's Sister (USA), dir. Emma Weinswig

Beneath the Night (Germany), dir. Maximilian Karakatsanis

Beneath the Ruins (France), dir. Nadhir Bouslama — North American Premiere

Best Friends with the Devil (USA), dir. Hugo De Sousa — California Premiere

Betty St. Clair (USA), dir. Syra McCarthy, Kyle Casey Chu

Big Nose (USA), dir. Sophia Conger — World Premiere

Blue (USA), dir. Ethan Romaine

Boiling Point (Hong Kong/China/France), dir. Ying Ze — California Premiere

Borderline (Norway/Finland/Sweden), dir. Johannes Vang — U.S. Premiere

The Brave (Portugal), dir. Catarina Mourão — International Premiere

But I'm Your Brother (USA), dir. Noah Morse — California Premiere

Camp Oleander (USA), dir. Alyssa Aldaz — World Premiere

Can I Put You On Hold (USA), dir. James Cutler

Captive Audience (Singapore), dir. Kew Lin — U.S. Premiere

Chica (Brazil), dir. João Victor Silva, Matheus Malburg — North American Premiere

Chinaman (United Kingdom), dir. Rob Chiu — World Premiere

Chop Cheese (USA), dir. Sophia Meloni — World Premiere

Coffin Therapy (Kazakhstan), dir. Zéré Turlykhanova — North American Premiere

Concrete Kids (Lithuania), dir. Saulius Baradinskas — North American Premiere

Crash Season (USA), dir. Audrey Rosenberg — World Premiere

A Crime Across Four Landscapes (USA), dir. Aidan Weaver — California Premiere

Crisis Actor (USA), dir. Lily Platt — California Premiere

Daddy's Girl (United Kingdom), dir. Josephine Lohoar Self — World Premiere

Daddy's Little Meatball (Australia/USA), dir. Yael Grunseit

Dark Skin Bruises Differently (United Kingdom), dir. Susan Wokoma

Delay (China), dir. Wang Han-Xuan — North American Premiere

Deuce Purgatory (USA), dir. Sydney Adams — World Premiere

DISC (USA), dir. Blake Winston Rice

Don't Puke (Germany), dir. Daniel Chisholm — North American Premiere

Dormance (Canada), dir. Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, Fanny Migneault-Lecavalier — International Premiere

Drifting, South (Latvia/Poland/USA), dir. Di Zhang

Driving Lesson (Bulgaria/Czech Republic), dir. Anastassya Angelova — North American Premiere

Dropping Off (USA), dir. Will Mayo, Ian Scott McGregor

The Dysphoria (Australia), dir. Kylie Aoibheann

E.D.G.A.R. (Enhanced Data Gathering Analysis Robot) (USA), dir. Virginia de Witt — California Premiere

Earworm (Sweden), dir. Patrik Eklund

Eight Walls Two Doors (USA), dir. Miaochun Zhang — World Premiere

An Encounter (USA), dir. Abe Dassa Kaye — California Premiere

The End is at Hand (USA), dir. Japhet E. Velazquez

Estel·la & Sofia (Spain), dir. Patricia M. Félix — World Premiere

Everything Must Go (USA), dir. Tiffany So

Everything Begins with a Dream (USA/Colombia), dir. Tahiel Jimenez Medina — World Premiere

Fantasies of a Rescue Dummy (United Kingdom), dir. Adrian Maganza

FarEye (United Kingdom), dir. Hayden Mclean — International Premiere

Fennel (USA), dir. Logan Fields — World Premiere

Fight for the Fantasy (USA), dir. Marissa Goldman — World Premiere

First The Blush, Then The Habit (Italy), dir. Mariam Al Ferjani — North American Premiere

Flock (United Kingdom/Wales), dir. Mac Nixon — U.S. Premiere

Florentia (Taiwan), dir. Yen-Ju Lee — U.S. Premiere

Folds (USA/Russia), dir. Katya Skakun — North American Premiere

Following (USA), dir. Briana Pozner — California Premiere

The Forest is a Spirit That Beckons Me (USA), dir. Jacob Cruz-Rine

Four Square (USA), dir. Eli Staub

Fruit (Singapore), dir. Jen Nee Lim — California Premiere

Fruits de Merde (Belgium), dir. Lukas Gevaert — World Premiere

General Admission (USA), dir. Kaily Morgan Smith — California Premiere

Girl Found Dead (Canada), dir. Molly Shears — World Premiere

Going Home (USA), dir. Emily Murnane, Alyssa Limperis

A Good Day (Portugal), dir. Tiago Rosa-Rosso — North American Premiere

Grandma (France), dir. Anne-Sophie Diego — North American Premiere

Grown (USA), dir. Audrey Cicerello — California Premiere

Guardian's Grove (USA), dir. Rachel Moss — World Premiere

Hai Davai (Moldova/USA/Romania), dir. Vlad Gradescu — World Premiere

Half-Moon (Switzerland), dir. Hae-Sup Sin

Hand (USA), dir. Jennifer Winterbotham

Hariksee (Germany), dir. Eva Rini May — North American Premiere

The Harvest (Belgium), dir. Alice D'Hauwe — North American Premiere

Headcase (Canada/Australia), dir. Spencer Zimmerman — U.S. Premiere

High Beam (USA), dir. Kaila Gutierrez — California Premiere

High Voltage (USA), dir. Hannah Whisenant — World Premiere

Hi Mom (USA), dir. SM Goldberger

Hippie Hollow (USA), dir. Madeline Rose Finkel — World Premiere

The Home After Them (Iran), dir. Armin Azadian — World Premiere

Homebodies (USA), dir. Rachel Olson — California Premiere

Honey, My Love, So Sweet (Philippines), dir. JT Trinidad — California Premiere

Hopefully tomorrow brings the sun (Peru), dir. Valeria Calmet — International Premiere

How's Archie? (Canada), dir. Jessie Posthumus — California Premiere

How To Hide It (United Kingdom), dir. Ramla Ali, Richard A. Moore

Hyena (USA/China), dir. Altay Ulan Yang — California Premiere

I Hate Babies (Canada), dir. Sidney Leeder, Alona Metzer, Walter Woodman — California Premiere

I Lost My Keys (Belgium), dir. Audrey Bruyninckx — North American Premiere

I'm Glad You're Dead Now (France/Palestine/Greece), dir. Tawfeek Barhom

I'm Gonna Kill You (USA), dir. Andrew Chappelle — California Premiere

I Saw You in the Flood (USA), dir. Kevin Xian Ming Yu

Imago (USA/Canada), dir. Ariel Zengotita

In Between (Ireland), dir. Hannah Mamalis — North American Premiere

An Inclination (Ireland), dir. Ciara Ní É — International Premiere

Jane (USA), dir. Eva Ravenal — California Premiere

Jazz Infernal (Canada), dir. Will Niava — California Premiere

Jia (USA), dir. Sam Mandich — California Premiere

K-9INE! (United Kingdom), dir. Elliott Power

The Kalgan Horse (China/USA), dir. Zichen Zhao — World Premiere

Ketchup (Netherlands), dir. Tjeerd Dam — North American Premiere

Kiloran Bay (USA), dir. Michael Bruce — California Premiere

KPOP Smoothie (USA), dir. Haneol Lee — California Premiere

Kralik (Italy), dir. Alessandro Marchiori Rocca

Last Man Up (USA), dir. Hazel McKibbin — World Premiere

Last Shot (Netherlands), dir. Parham Rahimzadeh — North American Premiere

The Last Song (Spain), dir. María Lorente-Becerra — International Premiere

The Lazy Ants (Spain), dir. Júlia Marcó — World Premiere

Le Tour de Canada (Canada), dir. John Hollands — U.S. Premiere

The Liars (Argentina/Brazil/France), dir. Eduardo Braun Costa — California Premiere

The Life Cycle of Cicadas (Greece), dir. Ines Perot — North American Premiere

Lion Rock (New Zealand), dir. Prisca Bouchet, Nick Mayow — North American Premiere

The Lone Piper (USA), dir. Matthew Kravchuk

The Look of Glass (Argentina), dir. Tomás Murphy — U.S. Premiere

Lotion (USA), dir. Bri Rodebaugh

Loynes (Belgium/France/North Macedonia/United Kingdom), dir. Dorian Jespers — U.S. Premiere

Make Sense (USA), dir. Jackson Beebe — World Premiere

Man Made Lake (USA/China/France), dir. Annie Ning — World Premiere

The Man in the Showers (France), dir. Hakim Ataoui — North American Premiere

MANTIS STREAM! LIKE & SUBSCRIBE (USA), dir. Sarah Maerten & Lincoln Robisch as CLUSTERFUCK! — California Premiere

Marga en el DF (Mexico/USA/Dominican Republic), dir. Gabriela Ortega

The Messiah's Daughter (USA), dir. Roxy Moskowitz — World Premiere

Method Cowboy (USA), dir. Carlos Valdivia

A Mighty Poison (Canada), dir. Kyle Marchen — World Premiere

Million Dollar Man (USA), dir. Riley R. Scott

Mira (France/Brazil), dir. Daniella Saba — North American Premiere

A Mirage (Spain/USA), dir. Hector Prats — World Premiere

Mr Adidos (Australia), dir. Henry Stone — International Premiere

Multo (USA/Philippines), dir. Coleman Weimer — World Premiere

My Brother Lyosha and I (Kazakhstan), dir. Lena Tronina — U.S. Premiere

My Girlfriend Turned Into a Worm (USA), dir. Alex Herz — U.S. Premiere

Nausea (New Zealand/Germany), dir. Elliott Louis McKee — North American Premiere

Nava (Iran), dir. Dena Rassam

Neuman (USA), dir. Timothy Jacob Elledge — California Premiere

Neverlandex (Poland), dir. Agata Kapuścińska — U.S. Premiere

Nobody Barks (Spain), dir. Júlia Coldwell Serra — North American Premiere

Nobody Knows the World (Peru/Colombia/Spain/Mexico), dir. Roddy Dextre — California Premiere

No One Knows I Disappeared (China), dir. Hanxiong Bo

Norheimsund (Cuba/USA), dir. Ana A. Alpizar

Not Valid for Travel (USA), dir. Jiaying Lin — California Premiere

Noumena (USA), dir. Niall Cunningham

o (Portugal/Spain), dir. Francisca Alarcão — North American Premiere

OBEY! (USA), dir. Jordan Wippell

...oh (USA), dir. Justin Geldzahler — California Premiere

The Okapi (Canada/Egypt), dir. Samir Essa — International Premiere

One Twenty-Six (USA), dir. Dan Lesser

Orla (Czech Republic/Slovakia), dir. Marie Lukáčová — North American Premiere

Our Pantheons (France), dir. Rosalie Charrier — U.S. Premiere

Out of the Blue (Germany), dir. Kevin Koch — U.S. Premiere

Palm (USA), dir. Max Drexler — World Premiere

Pangea (USA), dir. Mimi Davila — California Premiere

Pankaja (USA/India), dir. Anooya Swamy

Paradise Heights (Canada), dir. Karl Kai, Robert Mentov — U.S. Premiere

Pencils Down (USA), dir. Karen Maine — World Premiere

Peppa the Great (USA/Israel), dir. Dylan Joseph — World Premiere

The Phone Tree (Denmark), dir. Daniel Kragh-Jacobsen — World Premiere

The Pigs Underneath (United Kingdom), dir. Charlie Dennis — U.S. Premiere

¡PIKA! (Peru/USA), dir. Alex Fischman Cárdenas — California Premiere

Plastic Flowers (Germany), dir. Ella Knorz — International Premiere

Playtime with Daisy (USA), dir. Amir Aftab, Justin Aftab

The Portrait (Canada), dir. Julia Hogg — California Premiere

Poster Boy (Canada/USA), dir. India Opzoomer

The Price of a Story (Czech Republic/Greenland), dir. Lukáš Masner — North American Premiere

Primary Education (Cuba/Spain), dir. Aria Sánchez, Marina Meira — U.S. Premiere

Prisoner of Love (Lebanon/USA), dir. Yumna Marwan — World Premiere

Reckless (Denmark), dir. Gustav Werner — North American Premiere

Red Egg & Ginger (United Kingdom), dir. Olivia Owyeung

Red Heels (Kyrgyzstan/Azerbaijan), dir. Alina Baitokova — U.S. Premiere

Relay (Switzerland/USA), dir. Thilo Gundelach — International Premiere

The Rockjob (Australia), dir. Sam Darcy — International Premiere

Saint Valentine (Australia), dir. Vanessa Gazy — U.S. Premiere

Sandra (Brazil), dir. Camila Márdila — International Premiere

Scatterbrain (USA), dir. Alexander Pasquale — California Premiere

Scissors (USA), dir. Hannah Alline

Scorching (China), dir. Beidi Wang — U.S. Premiere

Scraps (Sweden), dir. Emily Norling — North American Premiere

Sea Star (Canada), dir. Tyler Mckenzie Evans

See You, Soon (USA), dir. Jay Pendarvis Jr. — California Premiere

Selflove (Germany), dir. Nik Azad — International Premiere

A Shot At Art (Netherlands), dir. Ilke Paddenburg — California Premiere

SH(OUT) (USA), dir. Santiago B. Musacchio — World Premiere

Single People at the End of the World (United Kingdom/USA), dir. the bugs — California Premiere

A Small Fiction of My Mother in Beijing (China), dir. Dorothea Zhang — U.S. Premiere

Socks (New Zealand), dir. Todd Karehana

So Rock! (China), dir. Fangbai Liu — World Premiere

A South Facing Window (France/Mongolia), dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Spray Me (United Kingdom), dir. Christopher Chuky

Squash Casserole (USA), dir. Tobin Sanson — World Premiere

Stairs (USA), dir. Riley Donigan — California Premiere

Starflyer (Greece), dir. Maria Hatzakou — World Premiere

Stay for the Q&A (USA), dir. hazart — California Premiere

Stray (Scotland/United Kingdom), dir. Morven Christie — International Premiere

The Swimsuit (Germany/Austria), dir. Amina Krami — U.S. Premiere

Sylvia (USA), dir. Jessie Barr — World Premiere

The Tahquitz Myth (USA), dir. Harrison Pierce

Talk Me (Spain/USA), dir. Joecar Hanna

The Taste of your Scales (Canada), dir. Rafaël Beauchamp — U.S. Premiere

Taxi Moto (Switzerland/France), dir. Gaël Kamilindi — California Premiere

Tears Burn to Ash (Canada), dir. Natalie Murao — U.S. Premiere

Them That's Not (USA), dir. Mekhai Lee

Today I Did Not Make Smart Choices (USA/Puerto Rico), dir. Luis Figueroa Caunedo — World Premiere

Trance (Germany), dir. Jona Schloßer — International Premiere

unavailable (Ukraine/France/Belgium/Bulgaria/Netherlands), dir. Kyrylo Zemlyanyi — U.S. Premiere

Under The Wave Off Little Dragon (United Kingdom), dir. Luo Jian

Vacation (Lebanon), dir. Christina Khazen — World Premiere

The Veil (Brazil), dir. Gabriel Motta

Visitors (USA), dir. Minnie Schedeen — California Premiere

We Were Here (India), dir. Pranav Bhasin — California Premiere

What are Grandchildren Made Of (USA), dir. Lindsey Susor — California Premiere

What Have You Done, Zarina? (Kazakhstan), dir. Camila Sagyntkan

White Italian Truffles in Brine (USA), dir. Paavo Hanninen — World Premiere

White Musk (USA/Sudan/United Arab Emirates/United Kingdom), dir. Fatima Wardy — World Premiere

Why I Am an Anarchist (USA), dir. Sara Crow — World Premiere

Winter Ceremony (USA), dir. Sidi Wang — California Premiere

The Woman Whose Head was an Asteroid (Luxembourg/Austria), dir. Ganaël Dumreicher — North American Premiere

The Worm (Australia), dir. Tom Noakes — California Premiere

XOLO (USA), dir. Matthew Serrano

Year of the Dragon (Canada), dir. Giran Findlay Liu — California Premiere

You Do Not Exist (USA), dir. Dwayne LeBlanc

Zero-sum Game (Germany), dir. Philip Müller, Pina Beres — International Premiere

Zizou (Egypt/Qatar/France), dir. Khaled Moeit — North American Premiere