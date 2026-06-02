2026 Palm Springs International ShortFest lineup released
PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its lineup of more than 300 short films. Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, this 32nd edition is set to welcome audiences at the Festival Theaters from June 23-29, 2026.
The festival will screen 50 curated programs showcasing 329 films from 71 countries and territories, including 52 World Premieres, 21 International Premieres, 40 North American Premieres, 30 U.S. Premieres, and 79 California Premieres.
“ShortFest is a lot of things, and one of the best parts is discovering filmmakers we’ll be obsessed with,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “This year’s lineup is funny, strange, emotional, political, chaotic, gorgeous — everything short films should be. We’re thrilled to bring these filmmakers and stories to Palm Springs.”
There will be short films featuring celebrated film and television actors, including:
- ...oh starring Jamie Linn Watson
- Best Friends with the Devil starring Ellyn Jameson
- Chinaman starring Orion Lee
- Chop Cheese directed by Sophia Meloni and starring Christopher Meloni and Michael Gandolfini
- Crisis Actor starring Sarah Steele
- Deuce Purgatory starring Demi Adejuyigbe
- DISC starring Jim Cummings and Victoria Ratermanis
- The End is at Hand starring Efren Ramirez and Richard Kind
- Fennel starring Keith William Richards
- First the Blush, Then the Habit written, directed, and starring Mariam Al Ferjani
- Following starring Melissa Joan Hart
- General Admission starring Nina Dobrev, Cedric Yarbrough, and Adam Shapiro
- Going Home starring Patton Oswalt and written, co-directed by Alyssa Limperis
- He's Out There co-directed by Sam Davis
- Homebodies starring Andre Hyland, Sam Richardson, and Martha Kelly
- How's Archie? starring Grace Glowicki
- I'm Gonna Kill You written and directed by Andrew Chappelle
- Jane starring Cara Buono
- Kiloran Bay starring Alan Cumming
- Le Tour de Canada narrated by Matthew Rankin
- Mr Adidos starring Nash Edgerton
- Noumena starring Lily McInerny and written and directed by Niall Cunningham
- PANGEA written, directed, and starring Mimi Davila
- Pencils Down directed by Karen Maine
- Scissors starring Ethan Embry and Jenna Kanell
- Single People at the End of the World starring Michael Parr
- Stairs starring Betsey Brown and Will Duncan
- Stay for the Q&A starring Jim Cummings and Justin Simien
- Sylvia written and directed by Jessie Barr and starring Jena Malone
- The Barbershop directed by Diêm Camille
- The Last Song starring Angela Molina
- Them That's Not starring Angel Theory and Biko Eisen-Martin
- Visitors starring Sarah Yarkin
- WHALE 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale featuring the voice of Bruce Vilanch
- Why I Am an Anarchist starring Matilda Lawler and Izaac Wang
ShortFest 2026 reflects the international heartbeat of filmmaking, highlighting filmmakers from Canada (29), France (27), the United Kingdom (24), Germany (17), Spain (13), China (11), Belgium (10), Australia (8), Brazil (8), Portugal (8), the Netherlands (6), Switzerland (6), Finland (5), the Philippines (5), Sweden (5), Czech Republic (4), Greece (4), India (4), Lebanon (4), Mexico (4), Peru (4), Poland (4), Bulgaria (3), Colombia (1), Denmark (3), Iran (3), Italy (3), Kazakhstan (3), New Zealand (3), Qatar (3), and Taiwan (3), alongside films from Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Chile, Croatia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Norway, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sudan, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Wales, and beyond.
Directors of Programming Jesse Knight and Céline Roustan led the curation of this year’s lineup alongside the ShortFest programming team.
“The most invigorating work in filmmaking continues to be in the short form,” said Knight and Roustan. “Building the lineup from a record number of submissions was no easy feat, but ultimately we were drawn to what excites us both about short films: daring, uncompromising, free, and compelling narratives and visions.”
With more than 100 alumni films earning Academy Award® nominations, ShortFest has long established itself as a path for awards recognition of short film.
This year's official selection carries on that tradition, with juried winners to be revealed on Sunday, June 28 — drawn from five Oscar®-qualifying award categories and accompanied by cash prizes totaling $30,000. The Best of the Fest program, bringing together the top award-winning shorts, will close out the festival on Monday, June 29. Bennett Awards is the Official ShortFest Awards Sponsor. Each award category is evaluated by its own dedicated jury, and this year's categories include:
- Oscar®Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under. The Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under category is sponsored by SAGindie.
- Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, and Best Student U.S. Short
- Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Desert Views Award, Young Cineastes Award, Kids’ Choice Award
- Vimeo Staff Pick Award: Honoring one outstanding short film with a cash prize, a guaranteed Vimeo Staff Pick, and featured promotion across Vimeo’s platform and channels
- Audience Awards Awards: Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Student Short
In addition to film screenings, ShortFest will have two key initiatives to continue its commitment to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. With the Curator Fellowship, young adults (18-25) in the Coachella Valley have been given a hands-on immersion in the art of film curation, working directly alongside the ShortFest programming team to create the locally driven “Valley Visions” program, which will play on Tuesday, June 23 at 2 pm.
"The Palm Springs International ShortFest has long been a place where the world's most exciting new voices come to be discovered, and this year's lineup is a testament to that tradition," said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "Through programs like our Curator Fellowship, Filmmaker Bootcamp, and Forum, we are proud to bring that global conversation home to our Coachella Valley students and desert community."
Full Shortfest 2026 Line-Up:
Animation:
- 1981 (USA), dir. Carolyn London, Andy London
- 9 Million Colors (Czech Republic/Norway/Germany), dir. Bára Anna Stejskalová
- Atomik Tour (France), dir. Bruno Collet — North American Premiere
- Ball Face (United Kingdom/Canada), dir. Laurence Thérien — North American Premiere
- Because Today is Saturday (Portugal/France/Spain), dir. Alice Eça Guimarães
- Bisou Sauvage (Canada), dir. Bahij Jaroudi — U.S. Premiere
- Blooky: The Book Who Wanted to be Read (USA/Mexico/Canada), dir. Pablo Diaz De Leon Hicks — California Premiere
- A Body Without a Horse? (Brazil/Belgium/Finland/Portugal), dir. Lara Fuke — North American Premiere
- Brown Morning (Luxembourg/France), dir. Carlo Vogele — California Premiere
- The Chair (India), dir. Triparna Maiti — World Premiere
- Chirp Talker (Taiwan), dir. Audrey He-Qing Cheng — California Premiere
- Death's Peak (United Kingdom), dir. Willy Fair
- Dog Alone (Portugal/France), dir. Marta Reis Andrade
- Dollhouse Elephant (Finland), dir. Jenny Jokela
- Embodied (USA), dir. Samuel Wright Smith
- Emotion Hazard Ⅱ (USA), dir. Zixuan Zhou — World Premiere
- Eye Jam (United Kingdom), dir. Julia Jolliffe — California Premiere
- Fačuk (Croatia/Slovenia), dir. Maida Srabović
- God is Shy (France), dir. Jocelyn Charles
- Hand (手) (Japan/China), dir. Jing Wang
- Hunting (Switzerland), dir. Lea Favre — U.S. Premiere
- I Don't Know You (Chile), dir. Sofía Vargas Rubilar, Josefa Rozas Mena — California Premiere
- i have a (United Kingdom), dir. Rory Waudby-Tolley — North American Premiere
- The In-The-Head Film (Germany), dir. Konstantin von Sichart
- Leg Day (Brazil), dir. João Lauro Fonte
- Murmuration (Netherlands/Belgium), dir. Janneke Swinkels, Tim Frijsinger
- Not Dead (Brazil), dir. Alex Reis
- Once in a Body (Colombia/USA), dir. María Cristina Pérez González
- Ordinary Life (France/Japan), dir. Yoriko Mizushiri
- Ouais (Switzerland), dir. Della Miranda — California Premiere
- A Pain in the Butt (Germany/Croatia), dir. Elena Walf
- Paradaïz (Canada), dir. Matea Radic — California Premiere
- Praying Mantis (Taiwan/Hong Kong), dir. Joe Hsieh — California Premiere
- Saba (USA/United Kingdom), dir. Liron Topaz — California Premiere
- The Sea Spirit (Sweden), dir. Edwin Ivemark Kihlström — North American Premiere
- Signal (France/Belgium), dir. Mathilde Parquet, Emma Carré — California Premiere
- The Sky Was Candy (Germany), dir. Anh Tú Nguyen
- Someone to Steal Horses With (Italy/USA), dir. Dylan Pailes-Friedman
- Something Greater than You (USA), dir. Gordon LePage — California Premiere
- Stone of Destiny (Czech Republic), dir. Julie Černá — California Premiere
- The Synthetic Age (Greece), dir. Dimitris Armenakis
- They (United Kingdom), dir. Renée Zellweger
- Three Words (Canada), dir. Franie-Éléonore Bernier — North American Premiere
- To the Woods (France), dir. Agnès Patron
- Trading Cards (Australia/United Kingdom), dir. Radheya Jang
- Um (France), dir. Nieto — California Premiere
- The Undying Pain of Existence (Germany), dir. Oscar Jacobson — California Premiere
- Venezia Diorama (Belgium), dir. Nicolas Piret — California Premiere
- Water Girl (France/Netherlands/Portugal), dir. Sandra Desmazières
- WHALE 52 - Suite For Man, Boy, And Whale (USA), dir. Daniel Neiden
- What We Leave Behind (Canada), dir. Jean-Sébastien Hamel, Alexandra Myotte — California Premiere
- Widespread (Israel), dir. Paz Bernstein
Documentary:
- Abortion Party (Spain), dir. Julia Mellen — California Premiere
- Air Horse One (Canada), dir. Lasse Linder — California Premiere
- Another Day Shall Come (Palestine/Qatar/Lebanon), dir. Aida Kaadan — U.S. Premiere
- Borrowed from the Earth (USA), dir. Zach Johaneson
- Buckskin (USA), dir. Mars Verrone
- California is Burning (USA), dir. Bennett Curran
- Children & Animals (USA), dir. Walker Kalan — California Premiere
- Equal Dust (Finland), dir. Jani Peltonen — North American Premiere
- Eructation (USA), dir. Victoria Trow
- Fear Nothing (Sweden), dir. Tuva Björk — California Premiere
- Fog Eaters (USA), dir. Kyle Baker
- Forcefield of Love (USA), dir. Riley Engemoen, Liz Moskowitz — California Premiere
- Gatorville (USA), dir. Freddie Gluck
- Gold Man (India), dir. Rishi Chandna
- Grandma's Four Color Cards (Vietnam), dir. Sally Trân
- He's Out There (USA), dir. Kurt Andrew Schneider, Sam Davis — California Premiere
- Hurry, Hurry (Spain), dir. Claudia García de Mateos — International Premiere
- I Got My Brother (USA), dir. Victor Gabriel — California Premiere
- In Exchange For Flesh (USA), dir. Sandro Ramani, Corey Devon Arthur
- In the Morning Sun (Canada/Philippines), dir. Serville Poblete
- I Think About Birds (USA), dir. Johanna Gustin
- Julia (USA), dir. Aurora Brachman
- La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave) (USA), dir. Cristina Costantini
- Let the Kids Know (Germany), dir. Moritz Geßner — International Premiere
- Life Within (Armenia/Belgium/Hungary/Portugal), dir. Anna Mkrtumyan — North American Premiere
- Memories of a Window (Iran/USA/Germany), dir. Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar — North American Premiere
- A New Inferno (USA), dir. Nita Blum-Reddick, Jonathan Pickett — California Premiere
- New Trees (USA), dir. Brian Imakura Guthmann — World Premiere
- Not Scared, Just Sad (Lebanon/Bulgaria), dir. Isabelle Mecattaf — California Premiere
- Ouarda Ouarda: Yet Another Flower Film (Canada), dir. Samy Benammar — U.S. Premiere
- Panther Pat (USA), dir. Ashley Brandon
- Pitkisser (USA), dir. Mollie Mills — North American Premiere
- Plumped (USA), dir. Faye Tsakas, Nora DeLigter
- Ramón Who Speaks to Ghosts (Spain/Canada/Mexico), dir. Shervin Kermani
- The Right Fit (USA), dir. Max Mollring, Nicolas Collins
- Sea Song (USA), dir. An-Phuong Ly — California Premiere
- Sole (USA), dir. Haneol Lee
- Some Kind of Refuge (USA), dir. Alexandra Kern — California Premiere
- Stalin Boys (USA), dir. Ora DeKornfeld, Bianca Giaever — California Premiere
- Still Standing (USA), dir. Victor Tadashi Suárez, Livia Albeck-Ripka
- Those Who Hear The Sun (Switzerland), dir. Maurizius Staerkle Drux — International Premiere
- The Tuners (Poland), dir. Pawel Piotr Chorzepa — California Premiere
- Villa 187 (Qatar/Sudan), dir. Eiman Mirghani
- The Volunteer (USA), dir. Owen Dubeck — World Premiere
- Water Cooler (USA), dir. Emma V.F.
- We All Live Downwind (USA), dir. Sascha Melamed — World Premiere
- Welcome to Tool Shed (USA), dir. Daniel Talbott, Andrew Klaus-Vineyard
- A Wolf in the Suburbs (Canada), dir. Amélie Hardy — California Premiere
Live Action:
- 2 Dinners (USA), dir. Francis C. Edemobi — World Premiere
- Ackee and Saltfish (United Kingdom/USA), dir. Jasmin Nunes — International Premiere
- Admin (USA), dir. Shannon Sullivan — World Premiere
- Agapito (Philippines/France), dir. Arvin Belarmino, Kyla Romero
- Agnès (France), dir. Nora Arnezeder
- Ali (Bangladesh/Philippines), dir. Adnan Al Rajeev
- All the Real Boys (USA), dir. Ohad Ira Amram — California Premiere
- Ambush (Jordan/Canada), dir. Yassmina Karajah — California Premiere
- América (Peru), dir. Javier Arias-Stella
- Amid the Noise & Haste (USA), dir. Julie Goldstone — U.S. Premiere
- The Animal Inside Us (China/Malaysia/Macao/USA), dir. Jane Zhang — World Premiere
- A Part Unwritten (Finland), dir. Arman Zafari — International Premiere
- Azor Here (France), dir. Aliona Zagurovska — World Premiere
- Bad Ideas (Poland), dir. Jan Bujnowski — U.S. Premiere
- Balloon Animals (USA), dir. Anna Baumgarten — California Premiere
- The Barbershop (Denmark), dir. Diêm Camille — California Premiere
- Ben's Sister (USA), dir. Emma Weinswig
- Beneath the Night (Germany), dir. Maximilian Karakatsanis
- Beneath the Ruins (France), dir. Nadhir Bouslama — North American Premiere
- Best Friends with the Devil (USA), dir. Hugo De Sousa — California Premiere
- Betty St. Clair (USA), dir. Syra McCarthy, Kyle Casey Chu
- Big Nose (USA), dir. Sophia Conger — World Premiere
- Blue (USA), dir. Ethan Romaine
- Boiling Point (Hong Kong/China/France), dir. Ying Ze — California Premiere
- Borderline (Norway/Finland/Sweden), dir. Johannes Vang — U.S. Premiere
- The Brave (Portugal), dir. Catarina Mourão — International Premiere
- But I'm Your Brother (USA), dir. Noah Morse — California Premiere
- Camp Oleander (USA), dir. Alyssa Aldaz — World Premiere
- Can I Put You On Hold (USA), dir. James Cutler
- Captive Audience (Singapore), dir. Kew Lin — U.S. Premiere
- Chica (Brazil), dir. João Victor Silva, Matheus Malburg — North American Premiere
- Chinaman (United Kingdom), dir. Rob Chiu — World Premiere
- Chop Cheese (USA), dir. Sophia Meloni — World Premiere
- Coffin Therapy (Kazakhstan), dir. Zéré Turlykhanova — North American Premiere
- Concrete Kids (Lithuania), dir. Saulius Baradinskas — North American Premiere
- Crash Season (USA), dir. Audrey Rosenberg — World Premiere
- A Crime Across Four Landscapes (USA), dir. Aidan Weaver — California Premiere
- Crisis Actor (USA), dir. Lily Platt — California Premiere
- Daddy's Girl (United Kingdom), dir. Josephine Lohoar Self — World Premiere
- Daddy's Little Meatball (Australia/USA), dir. Yael Grunseit
- Dark Skin Bruises Differently (United Kingdom), dir. Susan Wokoma
- Delay (China), dir. Wang Han-Xuan — North American Premiere
- Deuce Purgatory (USA), dir. Sydney Adams — World Premiere
- DISC (USA), dir. Blake Winston Rice
- Don't Puke (Germany), dir. Daniel Chisholm — North American Premiere
- Dormance (Canada), dir. Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, Fanny Migneault-Lecavalier — International Premiere
- Drifting, South (Latvia/Poland/USA), dir. Di Zhang
- Driving Lesson (Bulgaria/Czech Republic), dir. Anastassya Angelova — North American Premiere
- Dropping Off (USA), dir. Will Mayo, Ian Scott McGregor
- The Dysphoria (Australia), dir. Kylie Aoibheann
- E.D.G.A.R. (Enhanced Data Gathering Analysis Robot) (USA), dir. Virginia de Witt — California Premiere
- Earworm (Sweden), dir. Patrik Eklund
- Eight Walls Two Doors (USA), dir. Miaochun Zhang — World Premiere
- An Encounter (USA), dir. Abe Dassa Kaye — California Premiere
- The End is at Hand (USA), dir. Japhet E. Velazquez
- Estel·la & Sofia (Spain), dir. Patricia M. Félix — World Premiere
- Everything Must Go (USA), dir. Tiffany So
- Everything Begins with a Dream (USA/Colombia), dir. Tahiel Jimenez Medina — World Premiere
- Fantasies of a Rescue Dummy (United Kingdom), dir. Adrian Maganza
- FarEye (United Kingdom), dir. Hayden Mclean — International Premiere
- Fennel (USA), dir. Logan Fields — World Premiere
- Fight for the Fantasy (USA), dir. Marissa Goldman — World Premiere
- First The Blush, Then The Habit (Italy), dir. Mariam Al Ferjani — North American Premiere
- Flock (United Kingdom/Wales), dir. Mac Nixon — U.S. Premiere
- Florentia (Taiwan), dir. Yen-Ju Lee — U.S. Premiere
- Folds (USA/Russia), dir. Katya Skakun — North American Premiere
- Following (USA), dir. Briana Pozner — California Premiere
- The Forest is a Spirit That Beckons Me (USA), dir. Jacob Cruz-Rine
- Four Square (USA), dir. Eli Staub
- Fruit (Singapore), dir. Jen Nee Lim — California Premiere
- Fruits de Merde (Belgium), dir. Lukas Gevaert — World Premiere
- General Admission (USA), dir. Kaily Morgan Smith — California Premiere
- Girl Found Dead (Canada), dir. Molly Shears — World Premiere
- Going Home (USA), dir. Emily Murnane, Alyssa Limperis
- A Good Day (Portugal), dir. Tiago Rosa-Rosso — North American Premiere
- Grandma (France), dir. Anne-Sophie Diego — North American Premiere
- Grown (USA), dir. Audrey Cicerello — California Premiere
- Guardian's Grove (USA), dir. Rachel Moss — World Premiere
- Hai Davai (Moldova/USA/Romania), dir. Vlad Gradescu — World Premiere
- Half-Moon (Switzerland), dir. Hae-Sup Sin
- Hand (USA), dir. Jennifer Winterbotham
- Hariksee (Germany), dir. Eva Rini May — North American Premiere
- The Harvest (Belgium), dir. Alice D'Hauwe — North American Premiere
- Headcase (Canada/Australia), dir. Spencer Zimmerman — U.S. Premiere
- High Beam (USA), dir. Kaila Gutierrez — California Premiere
- High Voltage (USA), dir. Hannah Whisenant — World Premiere
- Hi Mom (USA), dir. SM Goldberger
- Hippie Hollow (USA), dir. Madeline Rose Finkel — World Premiere
- The Home After Them (Iran), dir. Armin Azadian — World Premiere
- Homebodies (USA), dir. Rachel Olson — California Premiere
- Honey, My Love, So Sweet (Philippines), dir. JT Trinidad — California Premiere
- Hopefully tomorrow brings the sun (Peru), dir. Valeria Calmet — International Premiere
- How's Archie? (Canada), dir. Jessie Posthumus — California Premiere
- How To Hide It (United Kingdom), dir. Ramla Ali, Richard A. Moore
- Hyena (USA/China), dir. Altay Ulan Yang — California Premiere
- I Hate Babies (Canada), dir. Sidney Leeder, Alona Metzer, Walter Woodman — California Premiere
- I Lost My Keys (Belgium), dir. Audrey Bruyninckx — North American Premiere
- I'm Glad You're Dead Now (France/Palestine/Greece), dir. Tawfeek Barhom
- I'm Gonna Kill You (USA), dir. Andrew Chappelle — California Premiere
- I Saw You in the Flood (USA), dir. Kevin Xian Ming Yu
- Imago (USA/Canada), dir. Ariel Zengotita
- In Between (Ireland), dir. Hannah Mamalis — North American Premiere
- An Inclination (Ireland), dir. Ciara Ní É — International Premiere
- Jane (USA), dir. Eva Ravenal — California Premiere
- Jazz Infernal (Canada), dir. Will Niava — California Premiere
- Jia (USA), dir. Sam Mandich — California Premiere
- K-9INE! (United Kingdom), dir. Elliott Power
- The Kalgan Horse (China/USA), dir. Zichen Zhao — World Premiere
- Ketchup (Netherlands), dir. Tjeerd Dam — North American Premiere
- Kiloran Bay (USA), dir. Michael Bruce — California Premiere
- KPOP Smoothie (USA), dir. Haneol Lee — California Premiere
- Kralik (Italy), dir. Alessandro Marchiori Rocca
- Last Man Up (USA), dir. Hazel McKibbin — World Premiere
- Last Shot (Netherlands), dir. Parham Rahimzadeh — North American Premiere
- The Last Song (Spain), dir. María Lorente-Becerra — International Premiere
- The Lazy Ants (Spain), dir. Júlia Marcó — World Premiere
- Le Tour de Canada (Canada), dir. John Hollands — U.S. Premiere
- The Liars (Argentina/Brazil/France), dir. Eduardo Braun Costa — California Premiere
- The Life Cycle of Cicadas (Greece), dir. Ines Perot — North American Premiere
- Lion Rock (New Zealand), dir. Prisca Bouchet, Nick Mayow — North American Premiere
- The Lone Piper (USA), dir. Matthew Kravchuk
- The Look of Glass (Argentina), dir. Tomás Murphy — U.S. Premiere
- Lotion (USA), dir. Bri Rodebaugh
- Loynes (Belgium/France/North Macedonia/United Kingdom), dir. Dorian Jespers — U.S. Premiere
- Make Sense (USA), dir. Jackson Beebe — World Premiere
- Man Made Lake (USA/China/France), dir. Annie Ning — World Premiere
- The Man in the Showers (France), dir. Hakim Ataoui — North American Premiere
- MANTIS STREAM! LIKE & SUBSCRIBE (USA), dir. Sarah Maerten & Lincoln Robisch as CLUSTERFUCK! — California Premiere
- Marga en el DF (Mexico/USA/Dominican Republic), dir. Gabriela Ortega
- The Messiah's Daughter (USA), dir. Roxy Moskowitz — World Premiere
- Method Cowboy (USA), dir. Carlos Valdivia
- A Mighty Poison (Canada), dir. Kyle Marchen — World Premiere
- Million Dollar Man (USA), dir. Riley R. Scott
- Mira (France/Brazil), dir. Daniella Saba — North American Premiere
- A Mirage (Spain/USA), dir. Hector Prats — World Premiere
- Mr Adidos (Australia), dir. Henry Stone — International Premiere
- Multo (USA/Philippines), dir. Coleman Weimer — World Premiere
- My Brother Lyosha and I (Kazakhstan), dir. Lena Tronina — U.S. Premiere
- My Girlfriend Turned Into a Worm (USA), dir. Alex Herz — U.S. Premiere
- Nausea (New Zealand/Germany), dir. Elliott Louis McKee — North American Premiere
- Nava (Iran), dir. Dena Rassam
- Neuman (USA), dir. Timothy Jacob Elledge — California Premiere
- Neverlandex (Poland), dir. Agata Kapuścińska — U.S. Premiere
- Nobody Barks (Spain), dir. Júlia Coldwell Serra — North American Premiere
- Nobody Knows the World (Peru/Colombia/Spain/Mexico), dir. Roddy Dextre — California Premiere
- No One Knows I Disappeared (China), dir. Hanxiong Bo
- Norheimsund (Cuba/USA), dir. Ana A. Alpizar
- Not Valid for Travel (USA), dir. Jiaying Lin — California Premiere
- Noumena (USA), dir. Niall Cunningham
- o (Portugal/Spain), dir. Francisca Alarcão — North American Premiere
- OBEY! (USA), dir. Jordan Wippell
- ...oh (USA), dir. Justin Geldzahler — California Premiere
- The Okapi (Canada/Egypt), dir. Samir Essa — International Premiere
- One Twenty-Six (USA), dir. Dan Lesser
- Orla (Czech Republic/Slovakia), dir. Marie Lukáčová — North American Premiere
- Our Pantheons (France), dir. Rosalie Charrier — U.S. Premiere
- Out of the Blue (Germany), dir. Kevin Koch — U.S. Premiere
- Palm (USA), dir. Max Drexler — World Premiere
- Pangea (USA), dir. Mimi Davila — California Premiere
- Pankaja (USA/India), dir. Anooya Swamy
- Paradise Heights (Canada), dir. Karl Kai, Robert Mentov — U.S. Premiere
- Pencils Down (USA), dir. Karen Maine — World Premiere
- Peppa the Great (USA/Israel), dir. Dylan Joseph — World Premiere
- The Phone Tree (Denmark), dir. Daniel Kragh-Jacobsen — World Premiere
- The Pigs Underneath (United Kingdom), dir. Charlie Dennis — U.S. Premiere
- ¡PIKA! (Peru/USA), dir. Alex Fischman Cárdenas — California Premiere
- Plastic Flowers (Germany), dir. Ella Knorz — International Premiere
- Playtime with Daisy (USA), dir. Amir Aftab, Justin Aftab
- The Portrait (Canada), dir. Julia Hogg — California Premiere
- Poster Boy (Canada/USA), dir. India Opzoomer
- The Price of a Story (Czech Republic/Greenland), dir. Lukáš Masner — North American Premiere
- Primary Education (Cuba/Spain), dir. Aria Sánchez, Marina Meira — U.S. Premiere
- Prisoner of Love (Lebanon/USA), dir. Yumna Marwan — World Premiere
- Reckless (Denmark), dir. Gustav Werner — North American Premiere
- Red Egg & Ginger (United Kingdom), dir. Olivia Owyeung
- Red Heels (Kyrgyzstan/Azerbaijan), dir. Alina Baitokova — U.S. Premiere
- Relay (Switzerland/USA), dir. Thilo Gundelach — International Premiere
- The Rockjob (Australia), dir. Sam Darcy — International Premiere
- Saint Valentine (Australia), dir. Vanessa Gazy — U.S. Premiere
- Sandra (Brazil), dir. Camila Márdila — International Premiere
- Scatterbrain (USA), dir. Alexander Pasquale — California Premiere
- Scissors (USA), dir. Hannah Alline
- Scorching (China), dir. Beidi Wang — U.S. Premiere
- Scraps (Sweden), dir. Emily Norling — North American Premiere
- Sea Star (Canada), dir. Tyler Mckenzie Evans
- See You, Soon (USA), dir. Jay Pendarvis Jr. — California Premiere
- Selflove (Germany), dir. Nik Azad — International Premiere
- A Shot At Art (Netherlands), dir. Ilke Paddenburg — California Premiere
- SH(OUT) (USA), dir. Santiago B. Musacchio — World Premiere
- Single People at the End of the World (United Kingdom/USA), dir. the bugs — California Premiere
- A Small Fiction of My Mother in Beijing (China), dir. Dorothea Zhang — U.S. Premiere
- Socks (New Zealand), dir. Todd Karehana
- So Rock! (China), dir. Fangbai Liu — World Premiere
- A South Facing Window (France/Mongolia), dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
- Spray Me (United Kingdom), dir. Christopher Chuky
- Squash Casserole (USA), dir. Tobin Sanson — World Premiere
- Stairs (USA), dir. Riley Donigan — California Premiere
- Starflyer (Greece), dir. Maria Hatzakou — World Premiere
- Stay for the Q&A (USA), dir. hazart — California Premiere
- Stray (Scotland/United Kingdom), dir. Morven Christie — International Premiere
- The Swimsuit (Germany/Austria), dir. Amina Krami — U.S. Premiere
- Sylvia (USA), dir. Jessie Barr — World Premiere
- The Tahquitz Myth (USA), dir. Harrison Pierce
- Talk Me (Spain/USA), dir. Joecar Hanna
- The Taste of your Scales (Canada), dir. Rafaël Beauchamp — U.S. Premiere
- Taxi Moto (Switzerland/France), dir. Gaël Kamilindi — California Premiere
- Tears Burn to Ash (Canada), dir. Natalie Murao — U.S. Premiere
- Them That's Not (USA), dir. Mekhai Lee
- Today I Did Not Make Smart Choices (USA/Puerto Rico), dir. Luis Figueroa Caunedo — World Premiere
- Trance (Germany), dir. Jona Schloßer — International Premiere
- unavailable (Ukraine/France/Belgium/Bulgaria/Netherlands), dir. Kyrylo Zemlyanyi — U.S. Premiere
- Under The Wave Off Little Dragon (United Kingdom), dir. Luo Jian
- Vacation (Lebanon), dir. Christina Khazen — World Premiere
- The Veil (Brazil), dir. Gabriel Motta
- Visitors (USA), dir. Minnie Schedeen — California Premiere
- We Were Here (India), dir. Pranav Bhasin — California Premiere
- What are Grandchildren Made Of (USA), dir. Lindsey Susor — California Premiere
- What Have You Done, Zarina? (Kazakhstan), dir. Camila Sagyntkan
- White Italian Truffles in Brine (USA), dir. Paavo Hanninen — World Premiere
- White Musk (USA/Sudan/United Arab Emirates/United Kingdom), dir. Fatima Wardy — World Premiere
- Why I Am an Anarchist (USA), dir. Sara Crow — World Premiere
- Winter Ceremony (USA), dir. Sidi Wang — California Premiere
- The Woman Whose Head was an Asteroid (Luxembourg/Austria), dir. Ganaël Dumreicher — North American Premiere
- The Worm (Australia), dir. Tom Noakes — California Premiere
- XOLO (USA), dir. Matthew Serrano
- Year of the Dragon (Canada), dir. Giran Findlay Liu — California Premiere
- You Do Not Exist (USA), dir. Dwayne LeBlanc
- Zero-sum Game (Germany), dir. Philip Müller, Pina Beres — International Premiere
- Zizou (Egypt/Qatar/France), dir. Khaled Moeit — North American Premiere
Tickets will be available on June 4, 2026 at psfilmfest.org.