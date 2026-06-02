Board approves list of proposed road projects eligible for state funds

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors today approved a list of 70 proposed projects for which the Riverside County Department of Transportation will seek state funds to help pay to complete, including reconstruction of roads, resurfacing of lanes and sealing of potholes throughout the entire county.

In a 5-0 vote without comment Tuesday, the board signed off on the agency's list that will be submitted to Caltrans for consideration of grants valued at $53 million under the 2017 Road Repair & Accountability Act, also known as Senate Bill 1, for fiscal year 2026-27.

County transportation officials submitted a statement to the board, saying the grants are vital to aiding the county in the "maintenance of approximately 2,282 miles of roads and 116 bridges within unincorporated areas."

"SB 1 included the creation of the Road Maintenance & Rehabilitation Program and the Road Maintenance & Rehabilitation Account, which have provided much-needed infusion of funds for transportation improvements (countywide)," according to a statement posted to the board's agenda. "The Transportation Department currently has $738 million in projects either under construction, or close to starting construction, across the county."

The proposed use of SB 1 allocations would include major repairs to Haugen-Lehmann Way, between Interstate 10 and Chaparral Road in Whitewater; resurfacing of Bubbling Wells Road, between Dillon Road and Camino Campanero in North Palm Springs; upgrades to Calhoun Street, between Airport Boulevard and Avenue 55 in Thermal; expansion of Borel Road, between Buck and Warren roads in Winchester; resurfacing of Krameria Avenue, between Lois Lane and Chicago Avenue in Woodcrest; and major arterial reconstruction of Domenigoni Parkway, between Leon Road and Highway 79 east of Menifee.

The list will be submitted to Caltrans before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. The announcement of grant awards will likely be made prior to the end of summer.

SB 1, approved by the Legislature in April 2017, hiked gasoline taxes and imposed related fees for revenue generation to pay for infrastructure and other projects across the state.