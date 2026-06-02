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Coachella Valley communities vote in key Congressional Primaries

John White previews the race for the 48th Congressional District (5/26/26)
By
Updated
today at 4:15 PM
Published 2:36 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)  - Coachella Valley communities are part of key congressional races on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

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One of those is California’s newly redrawn 48th Congressional District, which now includes Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Aguanga, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Mountain Center.

The district was reshaped under Proposition 50, bringing those communities into a district that stretches across western Riverside County and portions of San Diego County.

The primary marks the first election under the new boundaries, which transformed what had been a Republican-leaning district into one that now favors Democrats.

Communities across the desert remain part of California's 25th Congressional District, represented by incumbent Democrat Rep. Raul Ruiz. 

Ruiz is facing Republican challengers Joe Males, Ceci Andrade Truman and Ronald Huffman.

The outcomes of both races will help determine who represents Coachella Valley communities in Congress.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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